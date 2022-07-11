Volleyball team finishes first phase in 6th and will take on the USA – 07/10/2022

The Brazilian men’s volleyball team ended its participation in the first phase of the League of Nations this Sunday (10th) with a 3-0 win over Japan, the rival that even led the tournament. With that, after 12 matches for each team, Brazil ended the classification stage in sixth place.

The campaign is the worst for the Brazilian team since the single-group format was adopted in the qualifying round, first in the World League in 2016 and then in the League of Nations. Until then, the worst performance was in 2018, when the team took fifth place. This year, they have won four in 12 games, compared to just three defeats in the last two seasons, in 2019 and 2021, when they totaled 30 matches.

As it finished sixth, Brazil will face in the quarterfinals, in Bologna, Italy, two weeks from now, the USA, who finished third. Italy and Poland finished in the top two, with 10 wins. France and Japan also finished with nine wins, in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Before the final phase of the men’s tournament, the final phase of the women’s championship will be held next week in Ankara, Turkey. Brazil opens the competition on Wednesday, at 9:00 GMT, against Japan. If it wins, it takes the winner of USA v Serbia on Saturday. The final is scheduled for Sunday, at 12:30 GMT.