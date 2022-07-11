War: Russia tries to consolidate advances and contain Ukrainian resistance | World

Reproduction: social networks – 04/26/2022 With fighting on three fronts, Russia tries to consolidate advances and contain Ukrainian resistance

After a weekend marked by intense attacks by Russian forces against Ukrainian positions in eastern, southern and northeastern Ukraine, Russia’s military command finds itself fighting on three distinct fronts, suggesting that the conflict is far from over and that there is a growing resistance movement in occupied areas.

The main scene of the war since the end of March, eastern Ukraine faces an intensification of fighting in the province of Donetsk, weeks after Russia consolidated its control over neighboring Luhansk. Together, the two form the Donbass region, where pro-Moscow separatists have been active since 2014.

Over the weekend, at least five urban centers in the region suffered some form of bombing – in the biggest of the attacks, in Chasiv Yar, 24 people died after a building was hit by a Russian missile. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “punishment will be inevitable for all Russian murderers”.

Another attack took place in Bakhmut, which is less than 10 kilometers from Russian lines: according to residents, firebombs were used against some neighborhoods on Sunday, something unheard of even in a city that has been bombed daily for more than two weeks.

“We hear Grads [ um tipo de foguete] and mortars before, but this attack was different,” Olesya, a resident of the city, told the New York Times. “It was a soft sound.”

The use of incendiary bombs, such as white phosphorus, was reported at various points in the conflict, and although their use is not banned by international treaties, their use in civilian areas is prohibited.

This type of weaponry can be used to create smokescreens during troop movements and to illuminate certain areas, but it causes serious burns if it comes in contact with the skin, even for a short period.

Resistance

Since the end of March, when Russia announced a change of plans for the conflict, leaving aside a broad combat strategy, which included the capital, Kiev, and focusing its actions on the East, Moscow has had some successes, to a high degree. cost in financial and human terms.

Reproduction / Twitter – 29.04.2022 Russian soldiers in action in Ukraine

Russia is estimated to be in control of one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, including Luhansk and most of Donetsk, and has established a corridor stretching from the Russian border to Kherson in the south, an area that borders Russia. Crimea, annexed in 2014.

In these areas, new governments were established, loyal to Moscow, and measures were taken to mark the presence of the Russian state: the change of the international telephone code to +7, the same as Russia, new internet operators, new tricolor flags waving in the masts and the promise of facilitated Russian citizenship.

However, the consolidation of Russian control faces resistance. In June, at least three members of the pro-Moscow administration in Kherson (South) were attacked, and one of them, the then director of the Department for Youth and Sports, Dmitry Savluchenko, died.

Ukrainian forces are also attacking Russian positions, as part of Moscow’s troops are being replaced, in a planned rotation – this Monday, an attack destroyed a Russian command center in Tavriysk, in the Kherson region.

In an interview with British newspaper The Times on Sunday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he had plans to mobilize “a million people” to try to reconquer southern Ukraine, vital for access to the Black Sea coast.

“We have about 700,000 in the Armed Forces, and when we add [os contingentes da Guarda Nacional, polícia, Guarda Costeira, temos um milhão”, declarou Reznikov.

Analistas questionam esses números, assim como as declarações do ministro praticamente anunciando uma ofensiva contra os russos.

“Normalmente, você deseja ter alguma surpresa operacional quando lança um contra-ataque, então, ao anunciar isso publicamente, ele força os russos a comprometerem recursos de forma mais ampla para se protegerem dessa ameaça”, disse à BBC Jack Watling, pesquisador no centro de estudos Instituto Real de Serviços Unificados.

Outro ponto é o fato de nem todas essas forças estarem disponíveis para lutar no Sul: os ucranianos sofreram grandes perdas em Donetsk e Luhansk, e agora enfrentam avanços russos na província de Kharkiv, próxima à fronteira e que já era um dos alvos da Rússia no início da guerra.

Nesta segunda-feira, o governador da região disse que seis pessoas morreram em ataques contra áreas urbanas, e as Forças Armadas da Ucrânia relataram ações em Bazaliivka, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshky, Slatyne, Prudianka, Rubijne e Blahodatne.

Para analistas, se trata de uma estratégia para consolidar o controle russo de partes da região, e que poderá eventualmente incluir uma nova tentativa de avançar sobre a cidade de Kharkiv, a segunda maior da Ucrânia.

Em discurso a líderes parlamentares, na semana passada, o presidente Vladimir Putin afirmou que a Rússia “estava apenas começando” suas ações militares na Ucrânia, sugerindo que a guerra poderá se estender por um longo tempo.

“Hoje ouvimos que eles [Ocidente] they want to defeat us on the battlefield. What can we say, let’s let them try. We hear so many times that the West is willing to fight us to the last Ukrainian,” Putin said.

“Everyone should know that we haven’t started anything yet [militarmente] yet. At the same time, we do not reject peace talks. But to those who reject them, I say they should know that the further [guerra] is, the harder it will be to trade with us.”

On Friday, the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, will hold an extraordinary session to discuss 60 undisclosed issues and likely pass a series of new laws.

According to parliamentary sources, quoted by the Tass agency, the agenda will include “issues of economic development and assistance to citizens”, and a package of measures was already presented by the Kremlin last week, which will be analyzed from now on.

