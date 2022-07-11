What happened to dial-up internet?

Waiting for midnight or waiting for the weekend to arrive and accessing your favorite sites and games for less: this was the reality for many who ventured using Internet dialedsomething that some may (or may not) remember fondly these days.

If you were part of this group, we recall below how this technology worked and the reasons that ended up making it practically extinct, giving way to faster and more functional models.

The magic window that opened the doors to the world of the internet. (Source: YouTube/Play)Source: YouTube

90’s: the emergence

When we talk about the 90s, people quickly remember things like Super Nintendo, Mega Drive, PlayStation, the emergence of “boy bands”, the late “beep” (the messaging device) and, of course, the dial-up internet.

In the middle of that decade, it was the way many accessed content on the web. In general terms, you needed a telephone, the cable that bridged the gap between the device and the computer and a provider (free or paid) to embark on this vast world. The first connections were made at universities to exchange files, but it didn’t take long to reach other uses.

By the standards of the time, this was already something surprising, even with that noise capable of waking the whole house up after midnight (check below how the connection sounded). With dial-up internet, it was possible to reach an “amazing” 56.6 kbps with a little luck (usually varying to less), making the task of downloading a file more cumbersome — we’re talking 10 or 20 MB here, for example — something time-consuming and sometimes required leaving the computer on all night.

In addition to a connection that kept dropping at times, the dial-up internet also took up its phone line. If you used the service on weekdays between 6:01 am and 11:59 pm, you were charged the price of a phone call every three minutes. Because of this, many companies started to charge only one pulse when connecting from midnight to 6 am from Monday to Friday and after 2 pm on Saturday – on Sunday it was all day.

The decadence of dial-up internet

Users were certainly already used to dial-up internet when other models began to emerge. Initially, some operators offered plans with monthly fees for a model that did not occupy their telephone line (but without presenting a very high speed), but the 2000s changed this scenario.

At the beginning of the 21st century, several companies started offering broadband plans that, in addition to not occupying the phone, allowed even faster speeds for browsing, downloading and uploading files. As a result, little by little, people stopped using the “noisy internet” and started to adopt this new model.

However, even with faster connection models, dial-up internet still exists in Brazil. A sample from the IBGE’s Continuous National Household Sample Survey showed that, in 2018, 0.2% of Brazilian households were still connected in this way.

In many cases, this is due to the fact that users are in more rural or remote regions, making it difficult for broadband to arrive in these places. However, with more and more people adopting 3G and 4G, as well as the arrival of 5G, it is only a matter of time before it actually becomes history and just a memory in our memories.