What to expect from Farnborough, the biggest post-pandemic aviation fair

The biggest aeronautical fair in Europe and the world starts next week, in its first edition after the beginning of the pandemic and with a very different aviation.

Located a few kilometers west of London, the city of Farnborough hosts the fair that bears its name biannually, alternating editions with the Le Bourget Fair, on the other side of the English Channel, in Paris. The two fairs are traditionally the largest aeronautical events in the world, both in terms of number of exhibitors, visitors, aircraft and closed deals.

New projects are presented, billion-dollar purchases are announced and disruptive technologies are launched, giving a sense of what aviation should be like in the years to come. However, this year will be different for two main reasons: coronavirus and Russia.

If, on the one hand, aviation is slowly coming out of its worst crisis, initiated by the closing of borders due to the pandemic, on the other hand, there is a tide of uncertainty about the direction of the world, amid an action by Russia against Ukraine and its impact on supply chains.





For these two factors, the fair presents itself differently, with a focus on overcoming challenges, making the world more sustainable, and without the presence of the Russian aeronautical industry (which has always had its captive place).

Another will be missed will be Mitsubishi, which in recent years was present with its SpaceJet regional jet, which had its development suspended. will also be the first showin years, without the presence of the Airbus A380, which had its production ended.

Even so, there are expectations of major deals being closed or announced, some of which we have already advanced, including:

Malaysia Airlines ordering 30 A330neo or 787 Dreamliner jets

Air India placing large order for up to 300 Airbus or Boeing jets

Delta announcing order for 100 737 MAX planes

Turkish deciding between Airbus A220 or Embraer E2 for its order of 30 jets

Boeing launches 777-300ER self-conversion service to freighter

Other deals should be announced, especially in the military sphere, as NATO is getting stronger after Russia invades Ukraine. Orders for electric or hybrid aircraft, and news on sustainable fuel (SAF) are also expected. Large orders already closed, but not yet announced, can also be revealed at the fair, which starts on the 18th and runs until the 22nd.

AEROIN will be at the fair from Sunday, the 17th, transmitting the main information in real time.




