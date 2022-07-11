WhatsApp will no longer notify who left groups

The new WhatsApp feature was discovered in May, however, it was only available on Android devices. Find out how it works.

In June, WABetaInfo, the website responsible for disseminating information about WhatsApp launches, reported that the app is developing a feature to not notify users when they leave groups.

The news was already expected by many people, and the best part is that only the admin will be notified. Unlike before, where the entire group received the message. So, if you intend to be more discreet when leaving a group, know that it is now possible.

In this sense, the WhatsApp feature was discovered in May, however, it was only available on Android devices. Thus, the platform ensures that everyone will have access soon.

How to recover your blocked WhatsApp account

To recover the lost or stolen account, it is necessary to enter WhatsApp with the phone number and verify the user with a six-digit passkey, received by SMS.

By doing this, the person using your account will be automatically logged out, as once the extra security code is incorrectly entered in the two-step confirmation, the messenger locks the account for 12 hours.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that after this period, the WhatsApp account can be used normally.

How to recover chat history on WhatsApp

WhatsApp always alerts you to the need to keep your backups up to date. That way, if you do this regularly, don’t worry, as you might not miss your conversations.

So, to restore chat history, you can use iCloud or Google Drive. In addition, there is the possibility to import a file saved on your Android phone.

Check step by step:

android

To recover a WhatsApp backup from Google Drive, follow the instructions below:

Go to Settings > Applications > WhatsApp > Storage > Clear data; On the next screen, click “Ok”. Don’t worry, there’s a backup to restore; That way, when you open WhatsApp, you will have to enter the number again and wait for verification. Therefore, it is important that this number is the same as the backup made. Then the app will start fetching backups automatically. If the process takes a long time, it is worth closing the application and opening it again to try again; So, when the Backup Found window pops up, just click Restore and that’s it!

iCloud

To find out if your WhatsApp account has recent backups on iPhone, go to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Chat Backup and confirm. If so, follow the steps to recover:

First, uninstall and install WhatsApp again; Once this is done, open the app and enter your number and it will detect that there is a backup saved in iCloud; After that, follow the onscreen instructions to retrieve your chat history;

Image: Alex Photo Stock / shutterstock.com