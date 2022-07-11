Wife reveals that Mosquito has suffered from tendinitis for more than a year so as not to embezzle Corinthians

Striker Gustavo Mosquito returned to the field this Sunday, in the victory against Flamengo. The athlete was away from the pitch for 33 days due to tendinitis, but the pain is old.

On social networks, Rafa Sottomaior, the player’s wife, celebrated the athlete’s return to the pitch, but made a revelation: Mosquito had been suffering from pain for a year. Rafa highlighted that she fought tendinitis because she did not accept being left out and not helping Corinthians.

“He has been suffering from tendonitis for more than a year. He had pain to run, train, sit, drive, absolutely everything. But he endured the pain because he didn’t accept being left out. After a year of feeling the pain, he couldn’t endure more and had to stop,” he wrote in a post on the platform stories – see below.

The athlete’s wife also highlighted that the need to stop was very difficult for Mosquito. Despite this, Rafa celebrated the return of shirt 19 to the lawns and congratulated her husband for all his dedication to recovery.

“He is back, thank God. I ask that God protect you and enlighten you. You are an example of delivery, strength and determination for me. I love you”, completed Rafa.

Mosquito has already become an important part of Corinthians in a difficult scenario for the team in 2021. The player has already assumed four different roles in the team, all as part of the attack. He has 113 games played and 14 goals for Corinthians. The athlete’s bond with the club runs until December 2023.

Check out Rafa Sottomaior’s post

Playback/Instagram Stories

See more at: Gustavo Silva.