WITH GATITO FAILURES AND TWO EXPULSIONS, BOTAFOGO LOSES TO CUIABA

On a night when nothing went right, Botafogo ended up defeated 2-0 by Cuiabá, this Sunday, at Arena Pantanal, for the Brazilian Championship. Gatito Fernández missed both Alesson’s goal and Andre Luis’s. The alvinegro team lost two expelled players (Hugo and Daniel Borges) and two by head clash (Lucas Piazon and Klaus).

In a first half of low technical level and slow pace, worse for Botafogo. Luís Castro’s strategy clearly did not work. With three defenders planted to score only Rodriguinho (a false 9), the alvinegro team had numerical inferiority in the middle. Without ends (also because the squad this time did not offer), only Erison fought against the entire line of defense of Cuiabá. It would be difficult to work.

There was even a first chance with Lucas Fernandes, who hit the top left after Erison fixed it. But that was it. Cuiabá took danger in a bid with Valdívia, at 9 minutes, finishing crossed, but Cuesta cut with a heel.

With a well-cooked game and few emotions, Cuiabá’s goal came in the 24th minute after a series of defensive errors by Botafogo. Lucas Piazon retreated a ball that could go forward, Cuesta couldn’t send it to the attack, Gatito (in the biggest failure of the move) hit Uendel’s bad kick and Alesson took advantage of the defense’s nap (mainly from Hugo) to score in the spare.

With two midfielders open on the sides (Lucas Piazon and Lucas Fernandes), in addition to Del Piage out on the inside, Botafogo had neither strength nor aggression. He didn’t threaten goalkeeper Walter once in the initial stage.

In the second half, everyone expected Luís Castro to return without the three defenders. But no, he just took out Del Piage to put in Chay. Botafogo also changed its stance, trying to be more incisive.

In the 9th minute, in a beautiful play, Daniel Borges dominated in the area, cleaned twice and rolled to the middle, but no one took advantage. The next minute, Chay darted from outside the area and startled Walter.

Finally, at 21, Luís Castro took Philipe Sampaio off and put Jeffinho on, leaving the three-dealer scheme. The team created more games, took danger in a cross from Daniel Borges who crossed the small area, but lost Hugo in the 26th minute. Chay held the ball too much and lost possession, the left-back went too hard on João Lucas and was sent off.

Without strength, Botafogo ended up almost conceding the second goal at 37, in another failure by Gatito. The goalkeeper hit the ball easily, almost backwards, at the feet of Igor Carius, who sent it to the net. But there was offside, noted in VAR.

In the end, Daniel Borges made a mistake, lost the ball in defense and made a foul preventing the promising attacker, ending up receiving the second yellow card. One more expelled. Lucas Piazon and Victor Cuesta had to be replaced by a head clash between them. At 52, Andre Luiz scored the second goal, this one validated by VAR, putting final numbers in the game.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo turns its focus to the Copa do Brasil, in which they face América-MG, on Thursday, at Estádio Nilton Santos, needing to reverse a 3-0 against. For the Brazilian Championship, the team will play again on Sunday, against Atlético-MG, also at Nilton Santos.

DATASHEET

CUIABÁ 2 X 0 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Arena Pantanal

Date-Time: 07/10/2022 – 19:00h

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP)

Income/Audience: 12,719 gifts

Yellow cards: Daniel Borges and Jeffinho (BOT)

Red cards: Hugo, 26’/T2 (BOT); Daniel Borges, 46’/2nd (BOT)

Goals: Alesson, 24’/1st (1-0); André Luis (51’/2nd T)

CUIABA: Walter; João Lucas (Daniel Guedes, 26/’Q2), Joaquim Henrique, Marllon and Uendel (Igor Carius, 21’/2Q); Camilo, Rafael Gava, Alesson (André Luis, 21’/2nd) and Kelvin Osorio (Alan Empereur, 35’/2nd); Valdivia (Marcão, 35’/2ºT) and Rodriguinho – Coach: António Oliveira.

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández; Philipe Sampaio (Jefinho, 21’/2ºT), Joel Carli and Victor Cuesta (Klaus, 51/2ºT); Daniel Borges, Del Piage (Chay, halftime), Patrick de Paula, Lucas Fernandes and Hugo; Lucas Piazon (Luís Oyama, 44’/2nd) and Erison – Coach: Luís Castro.