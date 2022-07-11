Without Figueiredo against Sampaio Corrêa, Erick aims for a sequence at Vasco | vasco

Erick hadn’t played 90 minutes since April 2, when he was still defending Ypiranga and faced Grêmio in the Gaucho Championship final. Last Saturday, at 1-0 victory over Criciúma , the striker had the opportunity to start and finish his first game with Vasco’s shirt. Probably, he will win another chance in the next round, against Sampaio Corrêa.

The opportunity arose because Gabriel Pec served his suspension against Criciúma and, next Saturday, who is out is Figueiredo, who received his third yellow card at Heriberto Hülse. Erick appears as an immediate replacement for the duo and managed to withstand the game of the 17th round of Série B well. With Vasco’s few options on the bench, the striker had no choice and played to the limit, as revealed by the coach Maurício Souza after the match.

– I got a little tired, I came from an injury, it had been a while since I played the 90 minutes, but I did my best, I tried to help as much as possible, make as little mistakes as possible, I think I did well, I could also help in the defensive part – he told the ge at the end of the match.

This was only Erick’s second game as a starter for Vasco. Before, he had started the match against Chapecoense, for the third round, but was substituted in the second half. He was still used in five other matches in Serie B, but ended up hampered by an injury to the adductor muscle of the right thigh.

In Criciúma, Vasco had no options for the sides of the field on the bench, so much so that, when Figueiredo left in the second half, the striker Getúlio entered the tip. As the baseman was already tired and had also been yellowed, being suspended for the next game, Maurício Souza decided to test the players he had available for the attack. In place of Raniel, Zé Santos was another to have the opportunity with the coach.

Erick moved a lot, changed sides, appeared around the edges and in the center, but he didn’t have a good offensive participation in Criciúma, so much so that he ended the game without finishing on goal. In his best moment at the front, he scored with Figueiredo, but crossed badly in search of Raniel in the first half. On the other hand, he fulfilled the tactical role well and helped in defensive recomposition, a role that is usually well performed by Pec and Figueiredo.

– I worked a lot at Grêmio’s base as a winger, at Ypiranga I also changed, I’m used to it, we have to try to move as much as possible up front, win the clashes and confuse the opponent. Maurício asks for a supported game, for us to create spaces, we are training a lot and I hope to be able to show it in the next games – said Erick, who added:

– It is a strong characteristic of football, practically in all teams the players on the side help a lot in the defensive part, with some exceptions. Football today is very physical, we know we have to help in any way we can to win and put Vasco where he deserves to be. We have to learn to suffer and defend ourselves well, and in that regard we are doing very well.

Quoted to stay on the team and replace Figueiredo next Saturday, at 16:30, against Sampaio Corrêa, Erick didn’t think twice when answering what he would like to do in São Luís that he didn’t do in Criciúma:

– Goal (laughs), striker survives from that, I think I have to score goals. First is to help Vasco to amend a sequence of victories, but if you have the opportunity to score a goal too. An assist would also be important, but the main thing is to win and be consistent – concluded Erick.

