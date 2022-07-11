World population will reach 8 billion in November and China will no longer be the most populous country, says UN

Projection shows that in 2023 India will take the lead and Brazil will be overtaken by Nigeria and will be in seventh position

THE United Nations Organization (UN) released a projection pointing out that the world population should reach 8 billion people on November 15th and that the India will overcome China as the most populous country in 2023, Brazil will be surpassed by Nigeria and will leave the sixth position. The population milestone “is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a time to reflect on where we are indebted to our mutual commitments,” said the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity and to marvel at advances in health that have extended life expectancy and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” said Guterres. The projection by the UN Department of Economics and Social Affairs states that the world population is growing at the slowest pace since 1950 and that the world is expected to reach 8.5 billion inhabitants in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050, with a peak of almost 10.4 billion in the 2080s, before registering stability until 2100. While birth rates in developing countries are seeing a net decline, more than half of the projected growth in the world’s population in the coming decades will be concentrated in eight countries. They are: Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines and Tanzania.