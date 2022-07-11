Wyatt Russell Hesitated to Join Marvel, Responds to Future

Wyatt Russell (Operation Overlord) admitted that initially he wasn’t so sure about working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor plays John Walker, also known as US Agent.

‎”I feel like every actor says that, but at the beginning, I was really unsure if I would accept it. I mean, I could see the audience reaction, saying ‘Is this guy going to be Captain America?’ Because I had the same reaction! I remember saying, ‘Are you sure you want me to play Captain America in this?’ But then I had a meeting with Kari Skogland (director) and Zoie Nagelhout (producer) where they gave details about this character and how things would play out on the show.”

told the collider.

Asked about future appearances, Russell lost.

“You never know. They do a great job keeping everything a secret. It’s part of the deal. You always hope you can come back and get the call. If I take a call and it’s Marvel on the other end of the line, then you can say, ‘Okay, cool. Let’s get to work.’ “

Russell is expected to participate in the Thunderbolts feature film, but for now, he has not received any contact from the studio.

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

‎Even at this early stage, Kevin Feige keeps in touch with certain individuals who are already a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make sure everyone makes room in their schedules.

Principal photography is expected to begin in the summer of next year, between April and August.

That said, some of the villains, or antiheroes, that could star in or make some sort of appearance include Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Abominable (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and even Winter Soldier‎ (sebastian stan).

In the comics, General “Thunderbolt” Ross is a frequent leader of the team, but we don’t know what the studio’s plans are due to his death. William Hurt.‎

Some clues related to the project had already been left for some time, especially through the introduction of Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).