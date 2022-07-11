Xiaomi cell phones, iPhones and various electronics cost from R$ 300 in revenue auction

Another Federal Revenue auction is on the air. This week, the agency will hold an auction, in São Paulo, of packages with iPhones, Xiaomi cell phones, various electronics and even electric scooters, starting at R$ 300. July. All items are goods that were seized at Brazilian airports and borders by the Federal Revenue Service. Lots advertised in auctions can have from one product to dozens of items.

In this upcoming auction, package number 23 includes only one Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 for an initial bid of R$600. Batch number 1 brings two Apple iPhone 7s, with two films and a cover, for R$ 2,500. The IRS still offers some curious items, like lots of thousands of Grin electric scooters. Packages 165, 166, 167 and 168 have a total of 4,992 units of the product. Bids start at R$200,000 or R$260,000, depending on the number of scooters in the lot.

To try to buy a lot in the Federal Revenue auction, you must be over 18 years old or be emancipated, obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately) and access code through the e-CAC Portal. Interested parties need a valid CPF or CNPJ. Both individuals and legal entities can participate. Then, just submit the proposals through the website of the Federal Revenue. it is possible to submit them between the 18th and 26th of July. The ranking and bidding session will take place on July 27 at 9:00 am and 10:00 am, respectively. It is worth remembering that the Federal Revenue does not send the products sold. If you are able to buy a package, you must pick it up at the location indicated by the agency. For public notice 0817900/000003/2022, depending on the batch, the goods are stored in 10 different places in the state of São Paulo. See what they are: DMA Ipiranga;

Mooca Multilog;

CNAGA;

Saint Andrew;

AGESBEC;

SBC Lachmann;

LOCALFRIO SA Armazéns Gerais Frigoríficos;

EMBRAGEN;

AURORA EADI – Aurora Terminais e Serviços Ltda.;

Barueri Multilog.

