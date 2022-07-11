“You have to be pretty dumb to…”; Andreas barely leaves Ninho do Urubu and stars in ‘vexame’ on the web with a Flamengo fan

Flamengo remains aggressive in the market seeking to strengthen the team for the final stretch of the season. So far, midfielder Arturo Vidal and striker Everton Cebolinha have arrived, who should be available to Dorival Júnior next week. Soon, Marcos Braz and Rodolfo Landim want to have at least two more reinforcements: midfielder Wallace, from Udinese, from Italy, and Wendel, from Zenit, from Russia.

For the possible arrival of the duo, the board decided not to exercise the purchasing power of Andreas Pereira, who left the club last week and in recent days has settled with Fulham, from England. Even far from Gávea, the athlete still hasn’t forgotten his former club and even got involved in a controversy with a fan this Monday (11). Due to the identification with Flamengo, Andreas Pereira changed the bio of his profile on Instagram to declare himself as a fan of the Carioca team. However, as he agreed with the English team, the midfielder removed the Rubro-Negro from the bio and this generated a wave of criticism for the athlete, who did not accept the ordeal and countered one of the flamenguistas on his Instagram.

“Have you stopped being a Flamengo fan, Andreas Pereira????? You have to be really stupid to have the least amount of affection for this guy.” It didn’t take long for the former midfielder of Rubro-Negro to detonate the fanatical flamenguista on the web. “I take Flamengo in my heart. Not in the Instagram bio, you flimsy c…”countered Andreas Pereira, who in another publication asked the Mais Querido fans to cheer for him in his new challenge and promised that from now on he would always be in the crowd so that the club can achieve its goals for the season.

“I hope they can cheer for me in this challenge because I am now in the crowd here”, concluded the midfielder, who has experienced ups and downs in the Rio de Janeiro team since arriving in Gávea in July last year. The athlete lost the support of the Nation after the mistake that culminated in the defeat to Palmeiras that cost him the Libertadores runner-up, but at the beginning of this year’s Brasileirão he regained prestige with a good part of Flamengo fanatics.