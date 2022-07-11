Zawe Ashton talks about how he got to the role of villain in The Marvels ~ Marvel Universe 616

Current wife and future mother of Tom Hiddleston’s son, The Marvels actress and star Zawe Ashton gave an interview to Vanity Fair and shed some light on how she joined the world of Marvel. According to her, it was largely a surprise:

When asked what it was like to join the Marvel universe, Ashton commented that she was “still scared to say anything because [ela] I didn’t even know that [as notícias do elenco] had left.” Ashton went on to comment that she “had been stepping away from acting for a while” in the hopes that her efforts “would be better spent behind a computer or potentially behind a camera”.

His role in The Marvels comes as more of a coincidence than anything else. Ashton made it clear that for her to return to acting, she “needed to get back into the business in a very new way:”

“I was out of representation for a while. While I was on Broadway, I really cleaned up the decks. I needed to get back into the business in a very new way. [disse] to my team who wanted to be of service to women for the first time specifically, as one of the first-time black directors.”

Among the first directors she spoke to was Nia DaCosta, who at the time was working on Candyman. According to Ashton, the duo clicked and “really fell in love with Jane Austen and Persuasion”. At the end of the conversation, Ashton made it clear that she wanted to work with DaCosta on her next project, even if it was something that “costs five cents to do”.

When DaCosta called to hire her for his next project, Ashton answered yes without blinking:

“Then [mais tarde] she called and asked if I would do her new movie. I was like, yes, absolutely! Where are we going]? In the backwaters somewhere? How small is the budget? And it was this Captain Marvel sequel that wasn’t on my radar. [Risos.] The expectation was just to fulfill Nia’s vision.”

While joining the MCU came as a surprise, Ashton made it clear that she “had the best time doing it” and that by working on a Marvel project, her “respect for everyone involved in these films has gone through the roof, in a very subtle.

The Marvels will bring together the heroes Carol Danvers of Brie Larson and Monica Rambeau of Teyonah Parris and Kamala Khan of Iman Vellani, respectively Captain Marvel, Photon and Ms Marvel. There are also the names already linked to the sequel by Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Other than that, rumors are that Lashana Lynch, Jude Law and Shamier Anderson would also be in the film. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and has a screenplay by Megan McDonnell. The theatrical release is scheduled for February 17, 2023.

