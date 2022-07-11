Zendaya reveals plans to direct season 3 episode

Zendaya is considered one of the greatest actresses today. She rose to prominence playing Rue in the HBO series Euphoria, a role that won an Emmy for Best Actress in 2020. But in addition to acting, Zendaya also wants to direct. And it doesn’t seem to be a plan for a few years from now, no.

The actress revealed that he intends to direct an episode of the next season of “Euphoria”. In an interview with Vogue Italyshe said that this only didn’t happen in season 2 because she felt she didn’t have time to prepare properly.

“It’s funny, because I was supposed to direct Season 2 Episode 6, but then I got to do a lot of acting in it. I didn’t have enough time, so I couldn’t do that. I want to do it right. It will probably happen in Season 3,” she said. Check out the interview:

The actress is very close to Euphoria creator and director Sam Levinson. But despite not having worked on directing the series yet, Zendaya helped with the production of the soundtrack along with singer-songwriter Labrinth. In partnership, the two created the song “I’m Tired” for the 2nd season, and “All For Us” for the 1st season.

One of the most popular productions of the North American channel HBO, “Euphoria” follows the ups and downs of the lives of a group of teenagers. They try to deal with friendship, love and family in a world of drugs, sex and violence.

The second season aired from January to March of this year, and is now available in the HBO Max catalogue. The series has already been renewed for a third season, which, due to the main cast’s schedules, is only expected to arrive in 2023 or 2024.