10 tech news to get your day started (7/12)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Monday (11). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Elon Musk gives up on buying Twitter; social network will process. The approximately $44 billion acquisition was canceled by the billionaire himself; understand the case.

2. Rockstar knows that GTA 6 needs to ‘exceed expectations’. Producer released a message on its official website commenting on the type of project it needs to deliver for GTA 6 to be a success.

3. YouTube takes down live ‘Lofi hip hop radio’ after copyright error. The classic video of a girl studying while listening to music is temporarily unavailable on the platform.

4. Nubank launches “Caixinhas” with folders to separate saved money. Nubank Boxes allow you to customize ‘folders’ to store money thinking about different goals and needs; know more.

5. Apple releases iOS 16 public beta; see how to download. First public beta of iOS 16 allows you to test functions that are coming to the iPhones system.

6. WhatsApp releases reactions with any emoji for all users. The arrival of reactions to messages with any emoji on WhatsApp brings the Instagram functions app even closer.

7. Xiaomi 12 Lite is released with 108MP camera and 120Hz OLED screen. Cellular was announced in three price tiers; Discover the models of Xiaomi’s new cost-effective smartphone.

8. The Boys: The 7 Best Moments of Season 3. Season 3 of The Boys was filled with epic scenes; check out the best moments!

9. Huawei Band 7 will be launched in Brazil at the end of July. The product arrives to compete with the Mi Band 7; check the specs.

10. How does card cloning work? Have you heard of the card cloning system? Here’s how it works and what you can do to avoid it.