2022 Emmy Nominations: As Always, Celebrating A Little And A Little Rage | Subtitled Blog

What world do these people live in that do not indicate the wonderful “Station Eleven” (HBO Max) for the best miniseries award? Okay, live in the same world as “Succession” (HBO Max) can be voted the best drama series 2022, right.

All the top 2022 Emmy nominations here

Seriously, it’s not possible. What comforts me is that “Break” (or “Severance”, Apple tv+) – the other best thing of the year – will win best drama, right? RIGHT?

If you’re disagreeing, it’s just because you shouldn’t have seen it, right, reader. I’ve never seen anyone who has watched “Break” and it didn’t end up screaming, crazed, desperate for season two (to come).

The series is about a company that implants a chip in its employees (with their consent) that totally separates their personal lives from their professional lives – the person doesn’t know what they do at work, and their “professional” version doesn’t know anything about life. guys. It starts a little slow and then it gets better and more tense and it’s the coolest, most absurd and addictive thing of the year. There’s no way not to take the Emmy. I mean, it always has. It’s the Emmy, after all.

In the same drama category still have:

– “Better Call Saul” (Netflix), the spin-off of “Breaking Bad” which is just cool and very pretentious, but considered genius I don’t know how. I doubt it will.

– “Euphoria” (HBO Max) – We love the series about the teenage misfits and junkies. The second season was good, it got a little tired at the end, I doubt it will take the best series, but the nomination is well deserved (and maybe Zendaya will take it again, I’ll be happy).

– “Ozark” (Netflix) – this is the great, uh, successor of “Breaking Bad”, which got a little tired at the end, but it’s great anyway. I don’t doubt it will. But I don’t think it does.

– “Round 6” (Netflix) – the Korean production was the hottest series of 2021 (and it’s great) and for that alone it deserves a spot on the list, although not an award.

– “Stranger Things” (Netflix) – Sorry, I don’t have the patience to see it, but I know I’m an exception. I just hope you don’t win. Do not curse me.

– “Succession” (HBO Max) – I don’t know where people see all this wonder on the show. The first season is really fun, I enjoy watching billionaires’ lives and stuff, but all the episodes are kind of the same, the story goes in circles and those dialogues are all too forced all the time.

– “Yellowjackets” (Paramount+) – kind of new “Lost”, is about students lost in the jungle and in the cold after a plane crash. The story is very addictive, it has some supernatural elements, it seems, but we know it doesn’t have the slightest chance of ending well. So enjoy the journey. And, no, it doesn’t deserve the Emmy.

At comedy category, the fight is more balanced, everyone deserved to be on the list and almost everyone deserves to win. (Except that they forgot the wonderful “Reservation Dogs”, help! Arrest these people!) Let’s see:

– “Abbott Elementary”: series that is being praised abroad and that we are still waiting for some streaming to debut here. Maybe he wins.

– “Barry” (HBO Max): the story of the professional assassin who decides to change careers and become an actor had an excellent third season; if we win we will be happy.

– “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO Max): Larry David is a genius, this season isn’t the best ever, but it’s always a joy to see the series nominated here.

– “hacks” (HBO Max): this one is my favorite, I really hope it wins because the second season kept the same level as the first one a lot and managed to make us like even more the relationship between the protagonists (both nominated for the awards for best actress, lead actress and co-star, I’m rooting for both). Funny and exciting. I hope you win.

– “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video): Season 4 isn’t the best of the series – which by no means means it’s not great anymore. I find it difficult to win, but it is a great indication.

– “Only Murders in the Building” (Starplus): This one is also my favorite, actually. It was one of the funniest series of 2021 (the investigation of a crime in a NY building made by three neighbors who decide to record a podcast) and it came back excellent for the second season. A series to make us happy. I just thought it was dirty to ignore Selena Gomez in the best actress category (and just nominate Steve Martin and Martin Short, hey, the three of them are excellent)

– “Ted Lasso” (Apple tv+) – Anyone who doesn’t love this series about the football coach who goes to England to coach a “normal” football team has no heart. It’s adorable, cute, sweet and fun. You can also win an Emmy and we’ll be happy.

– “What we do in the shadows” (Starplus) – I saw only a few episodes of this highly praised series about the lives of some… vampires. I need to see it again, I know.

At Best Miniseries or Limited Series category (I hate that term), other than they left out the best, there’s no chance of “Dopesick” (Starplus) not win, right? HUH?

The miniseries shows, from different angles and at different times, the opioid crisis triggered by Oxycontin, a pain medication that led to an addiction epidemic that killed more than 500,000 people. There’s Michael Keaton just rocking it as the small-town doctor who sees his life and career being destroyed because of the medicine (you can’t help but give him the Emmy, alou Academia), there’s the Sackler family, the most fpd billionaires in history, has the brave prosecutors and federal agents. It’s hard to watch, but totally necessary (and too good).

– “The Dropout” (Starplus), about the fascinating story of Elizabeth Holmes, the girl who founded a startup that promised to revolutionize the way blood tests were done, raised billions of dollars, became a celebrity and in the end it was all a lie. I’m very obsessed with this story and, after having read everything, watched a documentary and listened to a podcast about it, I found the series to be just ok. But it’s worth watching if you don’t know the story (Amanda Seyfried is very good in the difficult role of Elizabeth and is up for best actress in the category)

– “Inventing Anna” (Netflix) – I couldn’t get past the trailer for this miniseries about a scammer. I got lazy and no one ever wanted to convince me to see it. But the amazing Julia Garner is nominated twice for best actress: for the role here and as Ruth from “Ozark”.

– “Pam & Tommy” (Starplus) – The miniseries tells the story of the romance between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. I tried to watch it, but found it a little tiring. There are people who liked it. I highly doubt you’ll win.

– “Whitelotus” (HBO Max) – the only one in the category that isn’t based on a true story (and it’s also not a limited series at all because it’s going to have a second season). It’s a lot of fun to follow a week in the routine of a luxury resort in Hawaii, the interaction of guests and staff, the characters that 90% of the time behave like idiots, the eternal privilege of the rich whites and the mystery “who, after all, will to die”. He has a good chance of taking the prize and it will have been deserved, let’s face it.

In the categories of actor and actress, in addition to those mentioned above, my support goes to Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”she’s doing very well), John Turturro (he rocks a lot in “Break”), Jason Sudeikis or Steve Martin or Martin Shot (I love them all), Henry Winkler (“Barry”), Toni Collette (“The ladder”) and that’s it.