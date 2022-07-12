2022 Emmy nominees announced

Announcement of the competitors of the 74th edition of the Emmy was made this Tuesday, the 12th, on the award’s YouTube channel. Melissa Fumero and JB Smoove were the presenters chosen to present the nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards. The award is coveted by television programs and professionals. The award is scheduled for September 12.











presenters Melissa Fumero and JB Smoove / Credit: CP Editing/Reproduction/YouTube

Check out the list of nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards

• Best Comedy Actress

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

• Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

• Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Film or Series

Colin Firth – “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac – “Scenes from a marriage”

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel – “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan – “Pam & Tommy”

• Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Film or Series

Lily James – “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson – “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley – “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

• Best limited series or film or anthology

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

• Best Drama Actress

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

• Best Drama Actor

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott – “Severance”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

• Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

• Best Talk Show

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyer”

“The late show with Stephen Colbert”

• Best Competition Program





“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“Rupaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”