60 years of Tom Cruise: a movie life





































On the day he turned 60 years old, Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, better known as Tom Cruise, decided to celebrate in a big way: he was spotted at Silverstone, at the British Grand Prix, where he drew attention in the VIP area, and where he confessed being a fan of Lewis Hamilton.

It was the celebration of six decades of life of one of the best known actors in Hollywood and in world cinema. 60 years of a life filled with ups and downs, funny moments and drama. At the filmography level, Cruise is enviable to any other actor or aspiring actor. It was the Syracuse, New York, actor who played Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the movie Top Gun, one of the greatest cult films of all time, in the 80s, which was entitled to a sequel already this year, called Top Gun: Maverick.

But this, despite being the best known, is not the only ‘big’ role that the actor has played. It is Cruise who plays Vinent Lauria in The Color of Money, a contemporary Top Gun film directed by Martin Scorsese, as well as Ethan Hunt, the mythical protagonist of Mission: Impossible, one of the most iconic Hollywood franchises of all time, with the right to six films and two more on the way.

Yet Cruise has never won an Oscar, having been nominated on three separate occasions: for Best Actor in 1990 for his role in Born on the 4th of July; for Best Actor in 1997 for his role in Jerry Maguire; for Best Supporting Actor in 2000 for his role in Magnolia.

But he did win three Golden Globes: for his roles in Jerry Maguire, Born on the 4th of July and Magnolia. A curiosity: Tom Cruise dispenses with stunts, doing all the most dangerous action scenes himself.

Life with Nicole Kidman

A star the size of Tom Cruise inevitably attracts the attention of millions of people, as well as tabloids and media. As such, his marriage to Nicole Kidman was the topic of conversation for hours and hours of television and radio, as well as thousands of lines of text in newspapers and magazines around the world. The couple ‘tied the knot’ in 1990, ending up separating in 2001, in one of the most publicized divorces ever. Of Cruise’s three children, two were adopted by Kidman, the actress who played opposite her then-husband in one of the most controversial films of her career: Eyes Wide Shut, by Stanley Kubrick. The film is a psychodrama with strong touches of eroticism, which has remained forever in the annals of cinema history, especially among fans of Stanley Kubrick’s work.

But Cruise wasn’t just married to Nicole Kidman. Even before the union with the actress, the actor had already been married to Mimi Rogers, his first wife, between 1987 and 1990. And even after separating from Nicole Kidman, he would end up marrying a third and final time (for now ), with Katie Holmes. Cruise was married to the actress between 2006 and 2012, eventually having his third and only biological child with her – young Suri.

But anyone who thinks that Tom Cruise’s first wife went unnoticed, or anonymous, is wrong. It was she who converted him to Scientology, the movement created by writer L. Ron Hubbard that mixes themes of religion and society and pursues its own and often controversial lifestyle. This is because Scientology provides, among other policies, for ‘disengagement’, encouraging members to cut off all contact with friends or family members who are antagonistic to Scientology. In fact, in 2011 it was revealed that the Church of Scientology was being investigated by the FBI, on suspicion of human trafficking and forced labor.

Therefore, the ‘conversion’ of Tom Cruise to Scientology in 1986, practically becoming an ‘ambassador’ of this ‘cult’, as some call it, in 2000, created an aura of mystery and controversy around the actor, who claims have cured his dyslexia thanks to Scientology and L. Ron Hubbard’s teaching method.

It was in 2004, however, that Tom Cruise made one of the most controversial statements of his career: “I think psychiatry should be outlawed”. A current of thought that goes hand in hand with beliefs associated with Scientology, which is against psychiatric treatments and psychoactive medications.

In fact, later Cruise returned to criticism, considering that psychiatry is a ‘pseudoscience’. This was in 2005, the year he criticized actress Brooke Shields for resorting to the drug Paxil (paroxetine), an antidepressant that she would have taken to recover from postpartum depression after the birth of her first child in 2003. In response, the The actress said Cruise “should limit himself to saving the world from aliens and letting women suffering from postpartum depression decide which treatment options are best for them.”

Trajectory

Tom Cruise’s acting life began at age 18, when he moved from Syracuse, New York, to New York, and then to Los Angeles, California.

There, he looked for work in television and cinema, winning a brief appearance in the film Um Amor Infinito, by Franco Zeffirelli (1981). That same year, however, would come one of the big ‘steps’ in Cruise’s artistic career: a role as a supporting character in the film Taps, by Harold Becker. Several important roles followed until reaching the ‘top’ with Top Gun in 1986.

Life

Despite being born in Syracuse, Tom Cruise’s parents were both from Louisville, Kentucky. His father, Thomas Cruise Mapother III, was an electrical engineer, and he died when Cruise was just 22 years old. His mother, Mary Lee (née Pfeiffer) was a Special Education teacher.

Over the years, Cruise has revealed his controversial views of his father, calling him “a merchant of chaos”, a “thug” and a “coward” who beat his children. «[O meu pai] he was the kind of person who, if something goes wrong, he’ll kick you. It was a big lesson in my life – how he soothed you, made you feel safe and then bang! For me, it was like, ‘There’s something wrong with this guy. Don’t trust him. Take care of him’».

Cruise’s life spanned a lot across the country and even beyond, with a period of his childhood taking place in Canada in 1971, when his father got a job as a defense consultant in the Canadian Armed Forces. After his parents’ divorce, however, Cruise eventually returned to the United States with his mother and three sisters.