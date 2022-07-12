7 good and cheap right-backs that you can paint in Flamengo

Flamengo should go in search of a right-back. After Rodinei’s own goal in the 1-0 defeat to Corinthians, in Itaquera, last Sunday (10), the Flamengo leadership understood that it is urgent to hire a player for the position. It is worth remembering that the team has only Rodinei and Matheuzinho for the role after Isla’s departure.

With that in mind, MRN brought some options to Mengão. Among Brazilians and foreigners, there are free athletes on the market, players with contracts that are not expensive, and even athletes who have already played for Flamengo.

adjoins

The athlete is a full-back for the Peruvian national team, and is well known to football fans around the world. After all, he toured countries like Germany, Mexico, Spain, Bosnia, Turkey, Brazil and Portugal and Argentina. He currently defends Boca Juniors, where he has been since July 2021. Despite the contract until December 2024, he is valued at 1.20 million euros by Transfermarkt, that is, R$ 6.4 million. It is a value that fits in the flamengo budget.

dodo

The situation of the Brazilian side is different from the previous one. It costs 20 million euros, that is, R$ 107 million. But despite the salty value, he could come for free to Flamengo. Dodô is at Shakhtar Donestk, from Ukraine, and due to the conflict with Russia, players from both countries can leave their clubs for free to settle with a new team. With that, it would be enough to settle the salary bases with the 23-year-old player. Dodô has already been speculated in Flamengo recently.

Rafinha

An old acquaintance of the Nação Rubro-Negra, the player was champion of Libertadores and Brasileirão 2019. After the golden season, he returned to Europe to defend Olympiacos, from Greece. He is currently in São Paulo, where he has a contract until December. That is, he can already sign a pre-contract with any team, but the value to leave the São Paulo team immediately with financial compensation should not be high. It is valued at 500 thousand euros, around R$ 2.7 million.

Dani Alves

Another acquaintance of the flamengo fan. Dani Alves has been speculated at Flamengo a few times, including recently. The player is without a club and can sign for free with any club. Despite this, the crowd has already shown rejection of the name, largely on account of his advanced age of 39 years.

William

The side revealed by Internacional left the country to defend Wolfsburg, from Germany. The athlete has been without a club since July 1, when his contract with the Germans ended. At the age of 27, it is an option to arrive for free, as he has no employment relationship with any team. His name was linked to Flamengo recently.

Buffarini

The player already knows Brazil, where he defended São Paulo. The athlete has a contract with Talleres until 2025, but should not have a difficult exit in case of a proposal. His value is low, valued at 1 million euros by Transfermarkt, that is, R $ 5.4 million.

Igor Juliao

It would be another player revealed by Fluminense to come to Mais Querido. At 27 years old, he is in Portuguese football, where he has played for Vizela since July 2021. But he is undervalued, valued at 600 thousand euros, that is, R$ 3.2 million. An exit shouldn’t be difficult either, and it’s a value that Mengão can pay.

Flamengo’s next game

While still making the last signings before closing the squad, Flamengo faces a confrontation against Atlético-MG. The game for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, at 21:30 (Brasília time) takes place at Maracanã. The first leg was 2-1 for the miners, and Mengão are looking for a setback.

