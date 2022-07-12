8 Movies With the Potential to Become Box Office Champions in the Second Half of 2022

We recently launched an article bringing you the 10 biggest films in global box office revenue in this first half of the year. Top Gun: Maverick was the only one to surpass the 1 billion dollar mark around the world, accomplishing the same feat conquered last year by Spider-Man: No Return Home. In fact, these two blockbusters were the only ones to break that impressive mark after the pandemic. But 2022 still brought the hits of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Batman and Jurassic World – Dominion. That’s just to name the biggest of them. And this year also reserves another six months of releases. Some may surprise positively without us expecting it, however, here in this article the intention is to separate the 8 blockbusters that are most likely to be in the top 10 of the biggest box office worldwide at the end of 2022. Check it out below.

The first item on the list just debuted in theaters worldwide this past weekend, opening up major releases for the next six months. It’s not even necessary to explain why this super production is here on the list, is it? Turns out it’s the newest Marvel movie, the fourth with the God of Thunder Thor, again played by Chris Hemsworth. taking into account that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came close to $1 billion on its big-screen trajectory earlier this year, it’s pretty sure that Thor’s journey will be similar or even better. Thor 4 has everything to dominate the box office in the month of July and enter the ranking of the biggest collections of the second half of the year.

Compared to the other blockbusters on the list, one might think that this horror movie is at a disadvantage. However, some elements draw attention and can make all the difference. First, it is about the new work of Jordan Peele, a filmmaker who in a short time became synonymous with quality, success and highly relevant films. It is worth remembering that in his curriculum, Peele has works such as Run! (2017) and We (2019), two popular features, both popular and critical. The second point to note about this specific project is that it appears to be Jordan Peele’s most ambitious idea. something like yours Independence Day – given the proper proportions, obviously (perhaps being closer to Signalsin M. Night Shyamalan). The fact is, the hype for nope (in the original) could make it the director’s biggest hit to date.

Now we’re back in the realm of the year’s big action productions. This one has a budget of more than US$80 million and the presence of the star Brad Pitt pushing the work. Bullet train it can be the request for those who prefer more old-fashioned entertainment – ​​like the action movies of the past (in the 80s and 90s) and outside the superhero circuit that dominates the market. The idea is based on a famous Japanese book and tells the story of five professional assassins aboard a bullet train, who end up discovering that their missions have a lot in common. The second big draw here is the presence of David Leitch directing, a stuntman turned filmmaker who has already signed successful films such as John Wick, atomic, deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw. This is his biggest and most ambitious production to date. The supporting cast includes names such as Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman and Karen Fukuhara. With so many attractions, we have faith that the feature can appear in the select list of the top 10 of 2022.

Superhero movies are currently the most profitable source for Hollywood blockbusters. All of a sudden, every studio decided to pursue its own franchise within the genre. And this year comes another onslaught by Warner in the catalog of a DC Comics character that so far had not yet appeared on the big screen. Unlike rival Marvel, although DC is not so financially successful, it takes more risks in out-of-the-box and authorial projects. This includes giving prominence to villains and antiheroes. The studio released, for example, two films of the renegade criminals Suicide squad and achieved a critical and box office phenomenon with joker. While the second film of the clown of crime is not out, Warner decides to invest in black adam, the villain of the Shazam stories. And for the endeavor he chose “only” the biggest action star today: Dwayne Johnson. With all these elements in play, black adam is one of the studio’s big bets to be among the biggest box office of 2022.

More certain of success than all the other items presented on the list so far, the second movie of the character Black Panther, from Marvel, is scheduled for release in November. This is one of the two films that most generate anticipation for the second half of 2022. That’s because it’s the direct continuation of one of the biggest movies in the house: black Panther (2018), which was synonymous with black representation in the MCU and which lived to become a true cultural phenomenon. And that is without a doubt his greatest legacy. In addition to the Oscar nomination for best picture (out of the other seven nominations and three wins) – the only one in the MCU with such an honor – and the colossal box office of more than US$ 1 billion (being part of a select group in the history of cinema), black Panther has become part of the empowerment culture of today’s society. Its importance is immeasurable. So a sequel would obviously be on everyone’s radar. And that’s when tragedy struck, with the untimely death of the protagonist. Chadwick Boseman. But Marvel didn’t want to know about replacing the actor in the role or even creating the hero through computer graphics with the forms of the late interpreter. It’s how the studio will get around this absence that most arouses the curiosity of fans. Anyway, black panther 2 It should be one of the great movies of 2022.

Disney isn’t having the best of trajectories in 2022. That is, the studio seems more concerned with favoring the increase of its streaming subscriptions than the good box office in 2022. That’s because most of its major releases (not to say practically all) will debut directly on Disney Plus. the animation Red: Growing up is a Beast was the studio’s first major film in 2022, in partnership with Pixar, and debuted on streaming in March. The studio also guarantees the cult sequels Abracadabra 2 and disenchanted away from the big screen, and it was announced that even the live-action adaptations of classic animations – which was a big lode for the studio – will fall straight into the subscribers’ homes and not on the big screen. That will be the fate of Pinocchio and Peter Pan & Wendy. The only house release (apart from the MCU movies) in theaters, lightyear (another partnership with Pixar) performed well below planned. The lifeline could be this Strange world, a Disney animation far from Pixar, which appeals to the nostalgia of classic science fiction productions. The animation features the voice of Jake Gyllenhaal boosting. Even being a risky bet, as it is a new brand, Strange world bring Disney to the big box office of 2022. All that’s left to do is wait.

The great certainty of the year (alongside black panther 2) is this other sequel to a movie phenomenon. And guess what, it’s another Disney-branded product. That’s why the studio is not so concerned about good box office sales for its animations, live-actions and adaptations of classics – these Disney leaves to grow its streaming platform – with many original productions. After all, in the collection of one of the largest studios in Hollywood (perhaps the largest today), are the entire library of Marvel characters, in addition to the iconic collection of productions from the defunct Fox, now 20th Century Studios. And it is under this seal that the second avatarsubtitled The Water Path. The first avatar (2009) became one of the most impressive and remarkable films of the seventh art, and was for a long time the highest grossing worldwide in history, displacing the former leader Titanic (1997), also directed by James Cameron. Really this will be a dispute between avatar 2 and black panther 2 at the end of the year (both in Disney’s possession) to see what the most successful movie of the year will be – unless a very big upset occurs.

Catching up on the end-of-the-year blockbusters is this “small” and spunky super-production. The first Shazam! (2019) proved to be an unexpected success with critics and audiences. A little David facing unfair competition from Marvel’s Goliath. Shazam! was squeezed in between the premieres of captain marvel and Avengers: Endgame, not much room to breathe. But it’s not that the production of Warner/DC managed to breathe and showed great performance despite the obstacles. With a budget of US$100 million, the film grossed over US$366 million worldwide, ensuring success for Warner, in addition to positive reviews. So the green light was given for the continuation. Despite that, the first Shazam it was far from positioning itself among the 10 box office of its respective year, ranking in 25th position. This could change with the sequel – even more so since it will serve as a direct bridge to its derivative black adam, which can increase the stakes and attract more audience to this sequel. Even so, it is still a very risky bet, as it dares to go head-to-head with the steamroller called avatar 2.

