99Pay digital wallet has cashback: check it out

99Pay has announced that it will launch special benefits with more cashback for users. Check the promotion dates below.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

THE 99 Pay (digital wallet) announced that it will launch special benefits with more cashback for users. To receive a refund, you need to use the digital wallet in services such as 99 travel, payment of boletos, purchase of cryptocurrencies, among others. It is worth mentioning that the promotion is valid only in the month of July.

The benefit to earn cashback during this month will be to celebrate the two years of the 99Pay digital wallet. Programming has attractive opportunities for customers. The company will bring more information about the commemorative campaign in the coming days.

How will 99Pay cashback work?

In day July 15th, 99Pay’s cashback will be allocated to customers who pay at least one boleto through their digital wallet. The bill may be an electricity bill, credit card or other similar services.

Another action will take place on July 22, related to the cryptocurrency market. The idea is to attract new investors. In view of this, cashback will be available for anyone who buys bitcoins on the platform.

Finally, on the 29th, the last Friday of the month, users will receive their money back through their digital wallet after carrying out transactions using their wallet balance. It is important to remember that interested parties who want to participate in the promotion stay tuned for all updates directly through the application.

99 Pay

The 99Pay digital wallet is completely free and can be used by anyone over the age of 18. In addition to cashback, there are other benefits such as discounts and investments that yield up to 220% of the CDI.

If you want to use the digital wallet, access the 99 racing app and click on 99Pay to register for free. With this, users will be able to pay for rides, 99Food orders, boleto payments, transfers via Pix, cell phone top-ups and even buy Bitcoins.

Remembering that 99Pay was created in July 2020, with the aim of democratizing access to the digital economy and thus reducing the use of banknotes. According to the company, this option offers more security and speed when making payments.

Image: Julio Ricco / Shutterstock.com