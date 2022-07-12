‘A Song for You’ looks like “an HD version of the 2009 show”

the second episode of gave in commandO podcast of the mondays of Fact-spreaderswas dedicated to A Song for You.

Pedro Miguel Coelho and Mariana Lambertini received Goncalo Medeiros Borgesfan of the first editions of the Sunday night format, former editor of FE and now a Master in Film and Television. Has the program aged well or does it not make sense to bring A Song for You back in 2022?

It is to this question that we seek to answer, with the analysis of this production, but also of other formats of young talents in the meantime, having as a background a scenario in the audiences that has not been sympathetic – the gala presented by Maria Cerqueira Gomes and Manuel Luís Goucha has struggled to beat the competition.

The presenters may be, for Mariana Lambertini, one of the reasons for the poor result. “The duo Goucha and Cristina was already known, and known as a duo, so the children who saw the program also saw them in the morning program, and then ended up following there too. And now the younger ones don’t have that connection with Maria Cerqueira Gomes.”considers, safeguarding that “they work quite well as a duo, but they don’t have such a big story“.

See too

Gonçalo Medeiros Borges, on the other hand, feels that it seems “an HD version of the 2009 program” and “very far from where we are culturally, socially and collectively today“. “The guests themselves are people who come from TVI of my height“, he says.

Listen to the entire review:

Also read: ‘Singer or Imposter?’. Rui Unas describes new SIC program as a “public service”