After all, is there a quantum cure? – TecMundo

The answer to that question could be a simple “no”. At least not scientifically proven. But here we can elaborate a little more on what is behind it all.

In the last week, it has gone viral on Twitter, very jokingly, posts of people talking about a so-called quantum technique Atlantis, which supposedly would make people remember that, in fact, human beings are from another planet and that we are on Earth. Earth for some other reason that is beside the point.

Good afternoon people from atlantis, only quantums respond — Whindersson (@whindersson) July 4, 2022

Only an Atlantis quantum therapy would give me the strength to face this Tuesday — eubituary (@dasilvaqueiro) July 5, 2022

I refuse to make video of these Atlantis. I’ve made it with ratanaba and it was painful, it’s up to us to find out what this smokescreen is trying to cover ?? — Ana Bonassa ?? ???‍?? (@cienciaAna) July 5, 2022

It might even seem comical if you understand the least about the term quantum, or at least what Quantum Mechanics is. But, for many people, this may be just one example of many other dangerous situations where this scientific term is used to sell some idea, course or something that has no scientific proof.

THE Quantum Mechanics, in fact, is the area of ​​Physics whose objective is to study subatomic particles. This division in the study of Physics is necessary because such particles have properties and behaviors very different from the macroscopic things that we can see and feel, and that we are used to in our daily life.

Despite this difference in properties, physics can explain and predict how these particles behave with great precision. And the effects of this microscopic behavior can be felt in our world on many occasions.

For example, you are reading this text, most likely, on a screen that uses a technology called LED, whose literal translation from English is “light emitting diode”. Simply put, diodes are crystalline materials that electrons can pass through in a circuit like your cell phone or computer. Quantum Mechanics explains how these particles emit different colored lights (which are seen on your screen) depending on the composition of these materials.

In addition to LED screens, we can also mention the barbecue. That’s right, when we cook a barbecue, the red glow of coal embers is an example of a quantum phenomenon visible to the naked eye. Even explaining the glow of coal or an incandescent light bulb and other red-hot things was one of the reasons why Quantum Mechanics had to be invented. The great revolution in Physical thought came in the year 1900 with the German, Max Planck, who explained that the energy emitted by such bodies is found in well-defined quantities, hence the term, “quantization” of energy.

Hot coals emitting thermal energy explained by Quantum MechanicsSource: Shutterstock

Now, the reason this term has been used in contexts that have nothing to do with subatomic particles is worthy of further study. But we can do a mental exercise and understand that, despite having suffered many recent attacks, the Science and “scientifically proven” things bring an air of reliability to a large part of the population.

Therefore, using a scientific term as proof of reliability can be interesting for those who want to take advantage of people who are not used to such terms and what they really mean. It is up to us, as a society, to remain alert and informed so as not to let the credibility that Science still has be used to benefit people with bad intentions.

Rodolfo Lima Barros Souzaphysics professor and columnist at the TecMundo. He has a degree in Physics and a master’s degree in Science and Mathematics Teaching from Unicamp in the area of ​​Public Perception of Science. He is present on social networks as @ rodolfo.sou