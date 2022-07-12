After leaving Globo, Casagrande is announced as a portal reinforcement

Soccer commentator, Walter Casagrande was announced as a reinforcement of ‘Uol Esportes’. the former player defined his departure from Globo in the last week and had declared that the decision was good for both sides. In his new company, Casa will act as a columnist for the portal alongside other well-known names in sports journalism.

In addition to ‘Uol’, Casão still was being disputed by TV stations like Band and SBT. At 59, the former player joins other media professionals such as Juca Kfouri, Mauro Cezar Pereira, José Trajano and Milly Lacombe.

The premiere of Casagrande is scheduled for the 18th of July. His column on the site has the perspective of approaching topics from sport and the world.

Upon leaving Globo, Casagrande said that the exit was good “for both sides”. Then, in an interview with “Uol Esportes”, the commentator said that he felt little prestige at the station with the new direction and that the channel was going to entertainment, which would not match his profile.

The former striker will participate in the Red Card, a program of the UOL Channel with Juca Kfouri and José Trajano, and will also be a member of the website’s team that goes to the 2022 World Cup, in November, in Qatar.

Casagrande appeared at Corinthians in the early 1980s, participated in the famous ‘Corinthian Democracy’ movement, alongside Socrates and Wladimir, and played in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

He won the 1986 Champions League for Porto and became an idol for Ascoli, in Italy. Casão hung up his boots in 1996. After leaving the pitch, he became a football commentator. Working for 26 years in the role, he worked for ESPN and covered six World Cups and three Olympics for TV Globo. On the radio, he is one of the presenters of the program Rock Bola 89, on 89 FM in São Paulo.

Outside the world of football, Walter Casagrande also works as a speaker, telling his life experience, addressing the awareness of drug use and overcoming. The former player has published three books “Casagrande and his demons”; “Sócrates and Casagrande – a love story” and “Travessia”, together with journalist Gilvan Ribeiro.

Casa was already the creator and producer of some shows by Raul Seixas in the 80’s and, recently, of the show “Adonirando”.

By mutual agreement, the contract between Casagrande and Rede Globo was terminated on July 6th. The relationship with de Casagrande would end in December, but the parties chose to anticipate the end of the relationship.