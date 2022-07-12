Afternoon Session Film 07/12/2022

At “Afternoon session” this tuesday, the 12/07th, you can watch the movie “A Gift for Helen” (2004), which is directed by Garry Marshall.
Long synopsis:
Helen Harris’ career is on the rise. However, her lifestyle undergoes a huge transformation when her sister and brother-in-law die and she finds herself responsible for her three nephews.
Original Title: Raising Helen
Cast: Kate Hudson, John Corbett, Joan Cusack, Hayden Panettiere, Abigail Breslin, Helen Mirren
Voice actors: Helen Harris: Fernanda Baronne/ Pastor Dan Parker: Marco Antônio Costa/ Jenny Portman: Carla Pompilio/ Audrey Davis: Luisa Palomanes/ Henry Davis: Erick Bougleux/ Sarah Davis: Bianca Salgueiro/ Dominique: Geisa Vidal/ Nilma Prasad: Teresa Cristina / Ed Portman:Alexandre Moreno/ Lindsay Davis: Christiane Louise
Nationality: American
Comedy genre
TV Rating: Free for all audiences
Box office: $49.7 million
Check out the trailer:
The “Sessão da Tarde” airs right after another chapter of the soap opera “O Cravo e a Rosa”, starting at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), on TV Globo.
