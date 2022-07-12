Amazon Prime Day! Check out the best points and cashback deals on Amazon clearance

THE amazon started today the Amazon Prime Day, a special day of offers on various products! In this article, we’ll talk about this retailer’s promotion and show you the best ways to take advantage of it! The campaign is valid only on the 12th and 13th of July.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive event for Amazon Prime customers, the retailer’s monthly subscription service, which brings together offers with discounts worthy of Black Friday! The event is in its third edition and ranges from home products to the most coveted electronics.

How to subscribe to Amazon Prime?

The Amazon Prime subscription costs R$14.90 per month on the monthly plan and you can sign up by clicking here and enjoy 30 days free!

In addition to the exclusive sale, check out other advantages of being an Amazon Prime customer:

Free express delivery to all states in Brazil;

Prime Video: Access to streaming movies and TV series from Amazon. Prime members can watch on TV, video game console, tablet, mobile or web, including offline;

Amazon Music Prime: access to over two million songs, online and offline;

Prime Reading: Hundreds of fiction and non-fiction eBooks, magazines and more at no additional cost. Prime members can read them on their Kindle device or in the free Kindle reading apps for iOS and Android computers, tablets and smartphones;

Prime Gaming: Multiple free games, game content and a free channel subscription to Prime Gaming every month.

purchase example

See below for some discounted Amazon Prime Day products! To access the offers page, click here.

Echo Dot (3rd Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa: BRL 149

Robot Vacuum Cleaner Sweep + Vacuum + Multilaser Wipe HO041: R$294

New Balance 247 Men’s Sneakers: R$199

Offers with points and cashback on Prime Day

Now, we’re going to show you how to enjoy Prime Day in the best way: accumulating points and cashback on purchases! 🤑

Livelo – 4 points per dollar spent on any Amazon site

Access the Livelo website; Enter your CPF on the offer page; Click on “Go to Amazon”; Log in to the Amazon website with the same CPF registered with Livelo; Choose your products and enjoy!

PicPay – 15% cashback

Access the Pic Pay app; On the home screen, scroll down to the “Shop website with cashback” section; Select the Amazon Brazil offer; Click on “Activate cashback and go to store”; Log in to the Amazon website with the same CPF registered in PicPay; Choose your products and enjoy!

Melliuz – 12% cashback

Log in to your Méliuz account; Access the offer page; Click on “Activate cashback”; Log in to your Méliuz account; Log in to the Amazon website with the same CPF registered with Melliuz; Choose your products and enjoy!

Buscapé – 12% cashback

Log in to your Buscapé account; Access the offer page; Click on “Go to store with cashback”; Log in to the Amazon website with the same CPF registered in Buscapé; Choose your products and enjoy!

Zoom – 12% cashback

Log in to your Zoom account; Access the offer page; Click on “Activate cashback”; Log in to the Amazon website with the same CPF registered on Zoom; Choose your products and enjoy!

Inter Shop – up to 10% cashback*

Access the offer website; Click on “Buy Now”; Enter the data to receive the cashback; Log in to the Amazon website with the same CPF registered at Inter Shop; Choose your products and enjoy!

*10% for account holders and 7% for non-account holders.

Comment

This could be a great opportunity if you’ve had your eye on something on Amazon! Even more so when the discount can be combined with the accumulation of points or receiving cashback, do not you think?

Do you plan to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day? To become an Amazon Prime customer click here and to receive the benefits on your purchases, follow the step by step of each partner.

Amazon links in First Class Passenger are commissioned.