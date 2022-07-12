Amber Heard’s insurance company refuses to pay Depp’s millionaire indemnity

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – The former insurance company of Amber Heard, 36, is taking steps not to be held liable for the payment of attorney fees and damages to the actress in the defamation lawsuit she lost to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, 59, in beginning of June. People had access to court documents from the case.

Last Friday (8), the New York Marine and General Insurance Co. filed a lawsuit not to be forced to cover Heard’s legal defense fees and expenses for the multimillion-dollar trial or any subsequent appeals. The actress’ defense said she will appeal the verdict because she is unable to pay damages.

The insurer says the $1 million policy does not cover “intentional acts”. the company further noted that there has been a change in the legal defense team from what was initially agreed upon and the jury’s factual findings establish that Heard is responsible.

“As a result, as a matter of public policy in California and in accordance with California Insurance Code 533, the Policy does not provide coverage for Heard’s liability as reflected in the Judgment Order issued June 24, 2022,” it alleges. the insurer.

This California law states that an insurer “is not liable for a loss caused by the intentional act of the insured.” “Specifically, New York Marine informed Heard that New York Marine would provide a legal defense, but that ‘to the extent that California law does not permit an insurer to indemnify the insured, no indemnity can be provided.”

A representative for Heard declined to comment.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a different insurer, Travelers Commercial Insurance supported Heard through a 2018 home insurance policy. They sued New York Marine to make it pay half of Heard’s defense costs, the report said. agency, and New York Marine countered.

Depp’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, told Good Morning America last month that for the actor, the case “was never about money … it was about restoring his reputation, and he did that.”