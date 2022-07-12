Andreas Pereira discusses with Flamengo fans on social media

The player Andreas Pereira was announced by Fulham this Monday. The signing of the contract by the midfielder with the London club, however, was not the only agenda of the day involving the name of the former Flamengo player.

O fan Gabriel Abramovic posted on his Twitter profile a print showing an alleged argument with Andreas. According to the image circulating on social media, the 26-year-old player did not react well to a story reproduced by the flamengo player. “I take Flamengo in my heart. Not in the Instagram bio, you fucking blunder,” Pereira reportedly wrote to Abramovic.

O story of Gabriel that caused Andreas’ anger reproduced the athlete’s profile on Instagram, and drew attention to the midfielder’s bio, which no longer informed that he was a flamengo player. “Have you stopped being a Flamengo fan? You have to be really stupid to like this guy”, criticized Abramovic.

The fight didn’t stop there, and Gabriel responded to the player. Among other offenses, the flamengo player accused Andreas of having “peanut psychology”. Check out:

Fulham announced this Monday the signing of midfielder Andreas Pereira, who was loaned to Flamengo last season. The London club will pay Manchester United £10m for the 26-year-old, who has signed a four-year deal with an option to extend for another season.

“I’m very happy and I can’t wait to start the season. I want to help Fulham as much as I can while I’m here. Marco Silva (the English club’s coach) was important. I talked a lot with him, which was a factor in being here”, declared Andreas.

After experiencing ups and downs at Manchester United, Andreas Pereira arrived on loan at Flamengo in the middle of last year and divided opinion among the red-black fans. Although he showed good quality and technique, the athlete was marked by the decisive failure in the Libertadores final against Palmeiras.

The midfielder’s last match for Flamengo was against Tolima, in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16, in which he scored a good-bye goal for Gávea. In total, Andreas made 53 appearances and scored eight goals for the team, his only Brazilian team in his career.

