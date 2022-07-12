Anti-Spying Cover for Mobile Also Prevents Hacker Attacks | Cell

Former members of the Israeli Armed Forces have invented an anti-spy cover for a cell phone that goes beyond protection against knocks: it is also effective against cyber-attacks. The company Cirottta announced that it had created a case capable of protecting the devices from intrusions that compromise the user’s data privacy, transforming smartphone cases into electronic security devices. Each item in the Athena line costs between US$ 220 and US$ 250, which gives between R$ 1,160 and R$ 1,310 in direct conversion.

For now, only iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro are compatible with cases that protect against hacker attacks. Versions for Android smartphones are expected to go on sale in early 2023, initially only for the Galaxy S22.

Cell phone case developed by Cirotta for iPhone — Photo: Publicity/Cirotta

The creators of the anti-surveillance cover, Shlomi Erez and Eran Erez, invented the device to meet the demand of security professionals such as military personnel, bodyguards, government officials, VIPs and executives who need serious protection from this invasion type.

The first part of the protection is in the structure of the cell phone case itself. When attaching the case to the device, simply slide the cover lock to lock all the cameras on the mobile device, preventing hackers from using the phone’s lens to spy on the environment. In addition, Athena can prevent unwanted audio or video recordings, without using any of the phone’s ports, just sealing the ports.

Tracking of unauthorized conversations and calls can also be prevented by the cover, which uses specialized security algorithms to bypass the phone’s active noise filtering system. Cirotta also guarantees to prevent operating system hacks and data scanning when the device is on, as the cases can also nullify detectable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections and neutralize communications via NFC.

Athena anti-hacker cases have their own CPU, battery and memory system — Photo: Disclosure/Cirotta

Devices have their own CPU, battery and memory system. In the skeleton of the mold there is a separate USB-C port for charging, which is not in the same place as the Lightning input used on the iPhone. In this way, it is possible to charge both devices without having to separate them. The cell phone case also promises to work for about 18 hours, before needing a new charge.

Finally, in order for the cell phone case to meet future demands, the company offers custom configurations. Clients will be able, for example, to block the threat of external use of the microphone and replace the global positioning system (navigation via GPS) to prevent the spy from discovering the user’s location.

Universal Athena anti-hacker cases created by Cirotta — Photo: Disclosure/Cirotta

The anti-espionage covers will be sold in two models, divided into Gold and Silver (gold and silver) categories. The Silver version uses physical mechanisms for blocking the microphone and camera of the devices and can now be purchased by interested consumers. In turn, Athena Gold is still in development and will have to protect the cell phone’s Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth. Cirotta is also working on another model, universal, which should be sold from August.

In the case of the version made to suit all types of cell phones, the bronze category will also be available, which would block only the phone’s camera. The models are more robust than those made for iPhone and also include a key – which locks the case on the device – and a battery that promises up to 30 hours of use without charging.

The covers are independent, that is, they do not need the smartphone to work, as well as they do not work together with applications, an extra protection to ensure that they are not hacked if you find any malware installed on the smartphone.

with information from Venture Beat and cirotta

