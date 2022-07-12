Archaeologists excavate site where King Arthur reportedly killed a giant

A team of archaeologists from the University of Manchester in the UK have begun an excavation of a 5,000-year-old tomb associated with King Arthur.

Known as Arthur’s Stone (Arthur’s Stone), the tomb has a chamber, formed by nine vertical stones, with a huge stone, estimated to weigh more than 25 tons, at the top.

Access was made from the side of the hill that covers it. There is even an isolated stone that was probably part of a false entrance.

The tomb had never been excavated, but in similar cases in this region incomplete skeletal remains of several people have been found. In March, investigators discovered the graves of dozens of British kings from the Dark Ages.

It is unlikely that the monument was built solely as a tomb. ancestral rituals, through which they claimed a certain area of ​​land, may have taken place here.

Like many prehistoric monuments in western England and Wales, this tomb has been associated with King Arthur since before the 13th century. According to legend, it was here that King Arthur killed a giant who, as he fell, left the imprint of his elbows on one of the stones.

“The Stone of Arthur is one of the outstanding prehistoric monuments of this country [Inglaterra], situated in a breathtaking location — but still poorly understood. Our work seeks to restore it to its rightful place in the history of Neolithic Britain,” said excavation team leader Julian Thomas in a statement.

Arthur is a legendary British king who, according to medieval stories and romances of chivalry, led the defense of Great Britain against the invading Saxons at the end of the 5th century and the beginning of the 6th century.

The details of their stories are largely made up of folklore and literary inventions, and its historical existence is a matter of debate scholar among contemporary historians. THE lack of evidence convincing in the oldest records is the main reason many historians disregard Arthur in the history of Brittany.

Author CS Lewis is believed to have taken inspiration from the area where archaeologists are now excavating to create his fictional world of Narnia. Arthur’s Stone will have served as the inspiration for the stone table on which the lion Aslan sacrifices himself in “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”.