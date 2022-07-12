Arraiá do Outro Par holds its 8th edition this Friday

Banda Luísa e os Alquimistas is one of the attractions of the event. Photo: Disclosure

Arraiá do Outro Par reaches its 8th edition this Friday the 15th, after 2 years without São João in the open (due to the Covid-19 pandemic). The event will take place at Largo da Rua Chile, in Ribeira, and among the attractions are Luísa and the Alchemists, Shevchenko and Elloco, Waldinho Forrozeiro – Trio, Gisele Alves and Alice Carvalho.

Combining the traditional with the contemporary, with a post-modern and casual aesthetic, the event brings a program composed of musical attractions with local and national performance. One of the goals of Arraiá do Outro Par is to strengthen the regional culture of yesterday and today. Bringing the musical diversity of the Northeast and added to the public, promoting a great celebration of life.

The visual aesthetic narrative of this edition will honor the centenary of the Week of Modern Art in Brazil, and through the ON and OFF communication artifices of the project, from social media to the scenography of the event, we will bring inspirations from national and potiguares artists, so important for our story.

The party will have everything that a good arraiá is entitled to: basket raffles, bars, food court (Massa Finna, Rock N’Burg, Cozinha da Nêga, Arepa Del Chamo, Veg Cartel and typical food stall) improvised gang, play tent (Manas na Rua – OSC), MST tent, kiss tent, elegant mail, photographic action and much more.

Arraiá do Outros Par is organized by baseB Cultural, sponsored by the Natal City Hall and supported by councilor Brisa Bracchi, Chilli Beans, Liiv Rooms, Cachaça Extrema, Brisanet and Beck’s.

Arraiá do Outro Par – 8th edition

July 15th, Friday, at Largo da Rua Chile

Hours: 20:00 to 05:00

TICKETS:

Advances – 3rd LOT: R$90.00 in full | R$45.00 half | R$60.00 Social (Valid upon presentation of 1kg of non-perishable food or personal hygiene items)

On the spot: R$90.00 in full | R$45.00 half | BRL 70.00 Social

Sales on the website or in Chilli Beans stores – Via Direta

Sponsor: City Hall of Natal

Support: Brisa Bracchi, Chilli Beans, Liiv Rooms, Cachaça Extrema, Brisanet and Beck’s

Produced by: baseB Cultural

Idealization, Management and General Direction: Luci Braga