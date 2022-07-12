Arsenal are interested in Lucas Paquetá; Lyon wants 80 million euros

The English are considering an attack on the Brazilian midfielder, but Lyon ask for a hefty sum to release him in the ball market

Arsenal are interested in signing Lucas Paquetá on the ball market, as GOAL. With Edu Gaspar as technical coordinator, the London club has already informed the player’s staff that it wants to formalize a proposal in the current European transfer window. Lyon are asking for 80 million euros (R$432 million at the current price) to trade the Brazilian.

The British have yet to send a formal offer to the French. However, they have already shown interest in counting on the player and monitoring his situation in the ball market. The value of the initial proposal must be lower than that requested by Lyon.

Live football or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for one month!

Lucas Paquetá had already been receiving polls from other clubs in Europe since previous windows. His transfer to Newcastle has been raised recently. The British, however, did not make a proposal for the player at the time.

Choice of editors

Lyon would like to receive 80 million euros in cash for the sale of the Brazilian, who has prominent stints in Flamengo and Milan. However, he recognizes that it will be difficult to fully pocket the amount.

Lucas Paquetá has a contract with Lyon until June 30, 2025. The Brazilian was signed for 20 million euros by the French club in September 2020.