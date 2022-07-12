Back to the big screen, Janela Internacional de Cinema announces schedule

A transition edition held from Tuesday (12) to July 24 marks the return of the Recife International Film Window. The program offers two new shows, in addition to previews and special activities. In 2021, the festival was held in virtual format, due to the Covid-19 pandemic – the last in-person edition was in 2019. The cycle of activities precedes the resumption of the traditional format of the festival, which will have its 14th edition in November this year, with competitive shows.

Special edition

In this special edition, the public will be able to check out an exhibition of all the feature films by American filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, who has stood out in independent cinema worldwide. The exhibition “Cinema Thieves” was curated dedicated to the outstanding presence of black actors and actresses in the history of Brazilian cinema. The festival will also promote the premieres of the award-winning Brazilian feature films “Rio Doce”, by Fellipe Fernandes, and “Among us maybe there are crowds”, by Aiano Bemfica and Pedro Maia de Brito. The sessions and activities take place at the Fundação Cinema (Derby) and Cineteatro do Parque. In addition, there will be two online meetings.











The “Cinema Thieves” show selected five feature films from 1957 to 2018, from digital copies available for cinema. Among the selected films, in partnership with Cinelimite and the Link Digital laboratory, Janela promoted the digitization of the negatives of the film “A Rainha Diaba” (1974), which will be shown for the first time after the preservation action. Starring actor Milton Gonçalves, who died this year, the fiftieth anniversary film will be present at the festival for debate, with the consultant for the digitization process Débora Butruce.

The show “Kelly Reichardt Integral” brings to the country for the first time the set of seven feature films by the American filmmaker: “Rio de Grama”, “Old Joy”, “Wendy and Lucy”, “O Shortcut”, “Movimentos Noturnos”, “Certain Women” and “First Cow: America’s First Cow”. His work revisits the effects of colonization in the US and the state of mind of foreign characters, often women, through intimate dramas, stories of travel and friendship, and his own version of a perspective on American cinema genres, such as the western.

Premieres and previews

Janela will show films from the newest crop of Brazilian and foreign cinema. The film “Rio Doce”, the first feature film by Pernambuco-based director Fellipe Fernandes, will be screened at Cine Teatro do Parque, followed by a debate with the director. Fiction recently won the award for best film at Olhar de Cinema (Curitiba). Another premiere will be the feature film “Among us maybe they are crowds”, a musical documentary by Aiano Bemfica from Minas Gerais and Pedro Maia de Brito from Pernambuco, in partnership with the Movimento de Luta nos Bairros, Vilas e Favelas (MLB) in BH.

From foreign cinema, Janela promotes the premiere of “Crimes of the Future”, by David Cronenberg, in partnership with the streaming platform MUBI. The sci-fi/horror story follows Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), an artistic celebrity who, along with his partner Caprice (Leá Seydoux) publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs into avant-garde performances. The work has drawn attention for the performance of Kristen Stewart.

Classes and conversation circle

During the event, five meeting-classes (“Aulas do Janela”) will be offered, including a conversation with Antônio Pitanga and the 2nd Janela de Criação workshop, dedicated to looking into photographic archives of trans populations. The curatorship of this edition is signed by Luís Fernando Moura, Lorenna Rocha and Rita Vênus, who participate today, at 7 pm, in an online dialogue with the public through the festival’s website.

Of the five classes, four will be in person at the Fundação Cinema (Derby) and one online, which also bring both renowned names in cinema as well as contemporary artists and researchers. Access to face-to-face classes at the Foundation is free, with tickets being distributed one hour in advance at the box office.





“The classes are one of the most special tracks for those of us who built Janela. In particular, this year they focus on our shared culture, be it the history of Brazilian cinema, seen from an angle of dissent, or the images that surround them daily, from the stickers of communication apps to the music production that circulates on the internet, and which, despite being incredible, is not in festivals, as well as by methods of recovering and preserving files”, says Luís Fernando Moura.







online class

The virtual meeting will be with the actor and director Antonio Pitanga, who will talk about his trajectory at the meeting “Cinema que Ginga”, mediated by Lorenna Rocha and Gabriel Araújo, from the Indeterminações platform (https://indeterminacoes.com/), dedicated to research on Brazilian black cinema. The history and preservation of Brazilian cinematography, around “A Rainha Diaba”, will be covered in the class with director Antônio Carlos Fontoura and researcher and conservative Débora Butruce, who will be in Recife. At another meeting, preservation professionals William M. Plotnick and Laura Batitucci, from the Cinelimite organization, teach a class on film preservation and digitization methods.





Continuing the reflections on the production of images outside the cinema circuit that was carried out in the previous class cycle, artist Lia Letícia will give a performance class around remote communication figurines and contemporary ways of creating narratives, around those images considered properly artistic. Journalist and researcher GG Albuquerque will do a commented essay with music videos that circulate on the internet, particularly by black artists, as a kind of live playlist-lecture with audience participation.





shorts

Janela also presents, for the first time in a movie theater, the set of short films “I remember”, with films commissioned by Janela that were shown online during the 2021 edition. The shorts, produced by Brazilian and foreign directors, will be shown at the Fundação Cinema (Derby). The films address the importance of individual and collective memories, archives and the preservation of stories and were made by filmmakers such as Anna Muylaert, João Pedro Rodrigues and João Rui Guerra da Matta, Kaique Brito and Bruno Ribeiro.







other attractions

Also as part of the program of special sessions, the artist Anti Ribeiro will bring a sound piece to a movie theater, in a work commissioned by the festival. “The idea is that people go to the cinema for a different experience, not with the image itself, with the sound, and Anti Ribeiro has had a remarkable artistic work in this research, closely linked to the notions of diaspora and the construction of other perceptions”, says Luís Fernando Moura.





The special edition of Janela de Cinema is carried out by Cinemaoscopia Produções with the support of Funcultura, Fundarpe, the Department of Culture, the Government of Pernambuco and the support of the French Embassy. Janela has artistic direction by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Emilie Lesclaux, programming coordination by Luís Fernando Moura, production coordination by Dora Amorim, production assistance by Juliana Soares, and executive production by Carol Ferreira, press office by Flora Noberto and content for social networks of Mirah Ateliê de Idealis (Juliana Santos and Paula K.). The visual identity of Janela is signed by the designer and artist Clara Moreira from images of the intervention of the collective Coque Vídeo in the Center of Recife, carried out by the festival in 2021.





“At the end of the year, Janela should resume the format we knew before the start of the pandemic, and this edition now marks a return of Janela to the city – another experiment, and also extremely special, that we put together with attentive eyes and ears” , says Luís Fernando Moura. “In this edition, we bring the body of Kelly Reichardt’s work to Brazil for the first time, we propose a look at Brazilian filmography with rare or unpublished copies and special films. from Aulas do Janela, activities in which we focus on the images that surround us, from archives, to icons, to what we see on the internet. A film festival is a training space in many ways, it is a place for collective experimentation around of images”, he explains.





Creation Window

In the area of ​​promotion of audiovisual production and training, the second edition of Janela de Criação, a workshop for the production of short films, will be held. The workshop will be conducted by the curator Rita Venus in Recife and will be given by Trans Argentina Memory Archive, which will remotely participate in the meetings via videoconference. The workshop will be open to the participation of transgender people, who will create films from their personal archives and from Archivo Trans images. Applications will be announced on the social networks of the Window on Instagram (@janeladecinema).

SERVICE

Recife International Film Window – Special Edition 2022

From the 12th to the 24th of July at the Fundação Cinema (Derby) and at the Cine Teatro do Parque

Tickets: at the box office of cinemas one hour before the session

Fundação Cinema: Tuesday – R$ 7 (single price), Wednesday to Sunday: R$ 14 (full) and R$ 7 (half). Free for teachers on Wednesday. Free access to film classes, with tickets distributed one hour in advance

Cine Teatro do Parque: R$10 (full) and R$5 (half)

full schedule on the Festival website.

Instagram: @janeladecinema

