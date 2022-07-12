Balbuena says she has not received a proposal from Europe and that she is ‘almost certain’ to return to Corinthians

Paraguayan defender Fabian Balbuena has his return to Corinthians practically set. The words were said by the player himself in contact with the ESPN Brazil.

According to the report, Balbuena confirmed that he will stay for a few days with his family in his home country and that the trip to Brazil to seal the deal could take place this week. The athlete confirmed the information brought by the My Helm last monday.

Another point demonstrated by the athlete is that the negotiation with Timão is proceeding according to the terms since “nothing arrived from Europe”. Balbuena was at Dinamo Moscow and asked the Russian club for release.

Last Sunday, Balbuena published a statement to Dinamo Moscow fans in which he says that the option to leave the European team was due to personal problems.

Last Tuesday, agents of Balbuena met with the board of Corinthians in Argentina to negotiate a possible return. The tendency is for Balbuena to come on a one-year contract, the same period that Yuri Alberto will remain at the club.

The search for the defender intensified after the departure of João Victor, who was hired by Benfica. Today, coach Vítor Pereira has five options of origin for the defense: Gil, Raul Gustavo, Robert Renan, Bruno Méndez and Robson Bambu.

Balbuena defended Corinthians in a first spell between 2016 and 2018. In the period, the defender played 136 games for the club alvinegro and won three titles: one Brasileirão (2017) and two Paulistas (2017 and 2018).

