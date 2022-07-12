Biden’s wife compares Latinos to Mexican food during speech – News

A comment by US First Lady Jill Biden, circulating on social media, outraged the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (Nahj), which reminded her that Latinos “are not tacos”.

In a speech on Monday (11) in Texas, on the occasion of the annual conference UnidosUS 2022, an organization that defends the civil rights of Hispanics in the United States, the wife of the American president said: “The diversity of this community, as distinct as the wineries in the Bronx, as beautiful as the flowers of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is their strength.”

Nahj reacted, visibly annoyed, saying that “using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural awareness and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region.”

More than 62 million Hispanics live in the United States, according to 2020 census data, in a very culturally diverse group.





“We are not tacos,” protested Nahj, the largest organization of Latino journalists in the United States, on Twitter, urging Jill Biden and the team writing her speeches “to take time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities”.

“Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and culinary traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype,” he adds.

In the midst of the pre-election period for the midterm legislative elections in November, Republicans joined in the criticism. In a tweet, Republican congressman Carlos Giménez said Hispanics are “not a monolith.”

“In case the White House needs a reminder: no, we are not tacos”, but “we are a very real and diverse people, made up of different histories, foods and even variations of language. We have dreams and aspirations. We want to study, work and progress. “, insisted Giménez.

The criticism forced Jill Biden to apologize. “The First Lady apologizes, her words just conveyed pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” her spokesperson Michael LaRosa reacted in a tweet.



