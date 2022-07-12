Bitcoin Miners Shut Down Computers in Texas Due to Heat Wave That Causes Electricity to Spike | Economy

Nearly every industrial-scale bitcoin miner in Texas in the United States has shut down their machines as companies brace for a heat wave that is expected to bring the state’s power grid close to a breaking point.
Miners like Riot Blockchain Inc., Argo Blockchain Plc and Core Scientific Inc., which operate millions of energy-intensive computers to secure the bitcoin blockchain network and earn rewards, have flocked to the state thanks to its low energy costs and regulations. liberals about cryptocurrency mining.
Texas has become one of the largest computing power cryptocurrency mining centers in the world.
Power transmission towers in Texas, which is going through a heat wave that can damage the electrical grid (Photo: Shelby Tauber/Reuters)
“There are over 1,000 megawatts of bitcoin mining load that have responded to ERCOT’s conservation request by shutting down their machines to save energy for the grid,” Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Association, told Bloomberg in an emailed response. .”
This represents nearly the entire industrial-scale bitcoin mining load in Texas and allows for more than 1% of the total network capacity to be pushed back onto the network for commercial and retail use.”
The all-time peak record for energy usage was set on Friday at 78,206 megawatts, breaking the previous unofficial peak of 77,460 megawatts that occurred on July 5, according to data from the electricity operator. state energy, Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The state operator has been working with bitcoin miners, who are forced to shut down their mining machines when the state faces power shortages.
While Texas is likely to face more power shortages in the future, ERCOT expects cryptocurrency miners to increase electricity demand by up to six gigawatts by mid-2023, more than enough to power every home in Houston.