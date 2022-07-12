Blinken says phone call between Biden and Xi likely in coming weeks

The conversation between the two leaders will deepen the debate on China-US bilateral relations.

Sputnik – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for five hours last Saturday (9), and opened dialogue before the trade war between the two countries, an issue that could be resolved between Biden and Xi in the near future.

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to speak again in the coming weeks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday, according to Bloomberg.

Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to help re-establish channels of communication between the leaders as the US has focused its efforts on “isolating” Russia and “containing” China.

“With respect to President Xi and President Biden, our expectation is that they will have the opportunity to speak in the coming weeks,” Blinken told reporters during a stop in Bangkok, Thailand.

With Beijing’s alleged diplomatic support for Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine for the West, the US has intensified its criticism of China and paradoxically fuels a “war effort” with its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies in the country, without showing the due interest in diplomatic solutions to the conflict, which has contributed to the increase in inflation around the world and the intensification of food and energy supply crises, due to Western sanctions.

