Brazilian Championship may be paralyzed

The teams will only return to the field for the Brazilian Championship next weekend. However, it may be that round 17 does not take place on the scheduled date. That’s because the National Association of Soccer Referees (Anaf) wants a strike of the category and, therefore, the Brasileirão would be paralyzed.

According to the president of Anaf, Salmo Valentim, the Brazilian Football Confederation cut the transfer to the Association of the money referring to sponsorships displayed on the referee’s uniforms. As a result, some benefits that Anaf pays to referees had to be cut.

“We received BRL 30,000 monthly, of the BRL 10 million that the CBF receives from sponsors who expose their brands on referee shirts. This resource was used to maintain the entity, which uses it for the benefit of the referees applying injury insurance, injured, land transport, medical and legal assistance… a series of benefits that we will have to cut”, explained Valentim to the Throw.

According to the president of Anaf, the cut started in Marcha few months after the arrival of Ednaldo Rodrigues to the presidency of the CBF.

“The transfer was paralyzed in March. Since then, the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, who did the same thing with the arbitrators’ union in Bahia when he was president of the FBF, no longer answered us”.

strike proposal

Given this scenario, the president of Anaf, Salmo Valentim, wants to propose a referees’ strike, which would paralyze the Brazilian Championship. A statement was released on social media, see in full.

“ANAF will propose to the referees the STOP OF THE BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP!

Since taking office as president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues has done the category a disservice. He cut the sponsorship that the referees received from the exposure of brands on their uniforms and seeks at all times to weaken their class entity, as he did when he was president of the Bahia Football Federation, with the local union.

Faced with this scenario, there is no other alternative: as an elected representative of the category, I will meet with some referees from FIFA, and also from the CBF, in addition to being with union presidents throughout the country that work in our segment and we will propose a GENERAL STRIKE so that the president of the CBF comes to understand that respect is an essential condition for the referee to be able to carry out his work with nobility on the field of play!

We’ve been trying to get in touch for six months, but he runs away! He treats people with indifference and indifference. He doesn’t have the attitude to be in the position he holds. And now he will see the strength that Brazilian arbitration has. He became president of the CBF by entering through the back door, creating political disaffection and promising things he failed to deliver. Therefore, even private security guards had to be hired, something that throughout history I do not remember having happened to a president of the CBF.

Meanwhile, Brazilian arbitration remains scrapped, without effective investments that can bring it to the level it deserves. Therefore, I will strive so that we can, together, SHUT DOWN THE BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP in protest to the president who wants to end the category in Brazil”.