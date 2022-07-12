“Bring it to Flamengo”

The carioca team’s market should be of great reinforcements for the title dispute in the second half

The arrival of the transfer market in the second half is moving Flamengo fans. At least two players will be registered after July 18th, the period opening date: striker Everton Cebolinha and midfielder Arturo Vidal, but new names should arrive in Gávea by August, when the window closes.

With the departure of William Arão, it is possible that one or even two other midfielders are hired by Mais Querido. In social networks, the Nation is acting almost as a leader, suggesting and evaluating the possible advances of Flamengo in the ball market. Now, a compatriot of Vidal appears as a possibility of reinforcement.

Striker Alexis Sanchez33 years old, must terminate the contract he has until 2023 with Internazionale de Milan, which will leave him free on the market. Clubs such as Galatasaray, from Turkey, and Al Rayyan, from Qatar, tried to attack Sánchez, but the player did not accept the polls of both.

Thus, the Nation wants to enter the scene trying to convince the striker to sign together with his friend Vidal. The information in the European press is that Internazionale wants to get rid of Sánchez’s salaries, and that the player wants to stay in the Old Continent playing in one of the big leagues. Therefore, Flamengo would be out of the plans at the moment. But the red-black crowd continues to make its ‘call’ on social networks.