broadcast trio for Fla x Atlético-MG

The scale for the transmission of SporTV is defined. Luiz Carlos Júnior, Fábio Júnior and Lédio Carmona form the station’s trio to broadcast the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Atlético-MG. During the match between Internacional x América-MG this Monday (11), the narrator confirmed the team from Wednesday (13) live. But flamengo fans don’t have to wait for a pro-Flamengo broadcast.

Fábio Júnior is a former player and played for Atlético-MG, and he will have the reinforcement of two fans from rival Flamengo clubs. Narrator Luiz Carlos Júnior is rooting for Fluminense, and commentator Lédio Carmona is rooting for Vasco. Soon, the red-black can expect a transmission aimed at the visiting team. The match will also be broadcast by Globo, but the station has not yet confirmed the team.

In the first leg, at Mineirão, the global broadcast team was composed of Luís Roberto, Roger Flores and Fábio Júnior. On SporTV, Luiz Carlos Júnior was the narrator alongside Henrique Fernandes and Pedrinho in the comments.

Flamengo needs a setback to qualify

the flamingo lost the first leg by 2 to 1. The game takes place at 21:30 (Brasília time) on Wednesday (13) at Maracanã. To advance, Mengão needs to win by two goals difference. There is no longer the qualifying goal criterion, so a win by the minimum score would send the match to penalties after a tie on aggregate.

Flamengo fans are excited and promise to support the 90 minutes. In the 7-1 rout over Tolima in Libertadores, the fans were already chanting provoking the miners and asking for a turn to Rubro-Negro. Tickets are already sold out and the promise is of a great football game.

