CBF defines Santos x Corinthians referee for the Copa do Brasil

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) defined, this Monday, the arbitration of the decisive game between saints and Corinthians, this Wednesday, for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, Timão won 4-0 at Neo Química Arena.

The whistle will be by Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima (RS)aided by Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA-GO) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS). In the VAR, the person responsible will be Vinicius Furlan (SP).

Jean Pierre has already been in charge of refereeing in 15 Corinthians games, accounting for three wins, five draws and seven defeats for the Parque São Jorge club. There were 27 yellow cards distributed, one expulsion (for two yellow cards) and one red card.

For Santos, he refereed five games, which ended in Peixe’s five victories, with 11 yellow cards in total and no red. The data is from the website transfermarkt.

In Itaquera, Corinthians won 4-0, with goals from Mantuan, Giuliano (two) and Raul Gustavo, in a great performance. Since then, the team won the qualification for the quarterfinals of Libertadores by eliminating Boca Juniors and comes from victory over Flamengo.

Peixe was eliminated by Deportivo Táchira in the middle of Vila Belmiro in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana, on penalties. Coach Fabián Bustos was fired, just as Edu Dracena asked for his resignation. At the weekend, Santos beat Atlético-GO 1-0.

The teams will meet again this Wednesday, in Vila, from 21:30 (Brasília time), to define who advances to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Leave your comment