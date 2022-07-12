Cell phone explodes in the face of a farmer in the interior of Ceará | Ceará

A farmer had an accident with a cell phone this Sunday (10), in Pedra Branca, in the interior of Ceará. Leandro Brasil Silva, 28, had bought the cell phone three months ago, and was using the device when it exploded. The accident hit the young man’s face, especially in the region of his right eye. He will undergo tests to assess whether there is a risk of losing his eye, according to his sister, Niviana Brasil Silva.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The family says that Leandro had bought the cell phone three months ago, and that the device was not charging at the time of the explosion. Leandro was with other family members at a place where his mother lives when the accident happened.

Pregnant woman gets sick, and runs over cyclist on Avenida da Abolição, in Fortaleza

Truck knocks over wiring three days after accident at the same place on Benfica street, in Fortaleza

Niviana reported that she was in another room of the residence when she heard the farmer’s screams. “The cell phone started to swell, and he tried to take off the ‘case’ to see what happened, that’s when the cell phone exploded in his eye. We rushed him to the hospital,” said the farmer.

“He would yell ‘my eye popped’, so we asked him what had happened and he told him. We saw the cell phone on fire, but when we tried to get close, our eyes started to burn from the smoke”, said the sister.

Leandro was transferred to the Hospital Instituto Dr. José Frota, in Fortaleza, after being taken to a hospital in the city. However, he still needed to be referred to a private clinic, where he will undergo more detailed examinations.

2 of 2 Cell phone explodes and injures farmer’s eye in the interior of Ceará. — Photo: Personal archive Cell phone explodes and hurts farmer’s eye in the interior of Ceará. — Photo: Personal archive

Niviana said that her brother paid about R$ 3,000 for the cell phone, purchased at an online store in the municipality of Senador Pompeu, also in the countryside. She said family members contacted the establishment, which claimed that the three-month warranty on the purchase had already expired.

“Some culprit has to appear, because the cell phone was new. We don’t want money from anyone, we want my brother’s health”, he declared.