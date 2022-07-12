check movie discounts

Amazon Prime Day is one of the most anticipated dates for online commerce, because Amazon.com is full of promotions in virtually any category. Cinema and streaming are no exception.

Prime Video has several offers both for buying and renting movies in the Store, and for subscribing to content channels (the so-called Prime Video Channels). Also, if you are looking for devices to watch movies and series at home, there are several attractive promotions on Amazon.

So, if you want to make the most of Amazon Prime Day in terms of movies and streaming, here we’ve separated which are the deals you can’t miss.

Offers for Moviegoers on Amazon Prime Day

Rent or buy movies on Prime Video

If you use Prime Video to rent or buy movies that are coming out, you will certainly be interested in this promotion. The platform has expressive discounts on very recent productions. The streaming service has available rentals of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ for R$8.90 and ‘Mission Rescue’, with Liam Neeson, for R$3.90. There are other popular movies for sale as well from R$3.90 (even less in some cases), with titles like ‘Top Gun: Indomitable Aces’ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’. Other more recent titles, such as ‘Batman’ with Robert Pattinson, are on sale for just R$18.90. There are several popular options. However, if you want to get out of the ordinary and take advantage of Amazon Prime Day to give something different a try, we recommend these titles:

With Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson, ‘Kill or Die’ is one of the most interesting action movies of recent years and is discounted on Amazon Prime Day (Credit: Disclosure/Image Films)

Prime Video Channels

Prime Video channels, or Prime Video Channels, allow access to movie catalogs from other owners or platforms (such as Paramount+) from within the Prime Video platform itself, for a small monthly subscription fee. As we said, the channels are also at attractive discounts for the first three months, returning to their respective standard subscription prices after that period. We recommend two channels in particular:

Pure Adrenaline: As its name suggests, on this channel you’ll find movies that will get your adrenaline pumping, from action thrillers to chilling horrors, with titles ranging from ‘Rush: Edge of Emotion’ to ‘Salyut 7: Space Mission’. If you want to take advantage of the 50% discount during the first two months of this channel, here we have prepared a list of recommendations.

StarzPlay: This channel, which offers productions from the American television channel Starz, also participates in Amazon Prime Day. In it, in addition to the acclaimed exclusive series ‘The Great’ and ‘The Girl from Plainville’ (both with Elle Fanning), you will find a diverse catalog of films such as ‘Children of Hope’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘La La Land: Singing Seasons’, to name a few. The offer is worth R$ 5.90 for the first two months.

Smart TVs and streaming devices

Streaming devices like Roku or Apple TV are popular as a more affordable alternative to Smart TVs to access all streaming platforms and channels in one place. Fortunately, several of them have good discounts on Amazon Prime Day. Check out our recommendations here:

Fire TV Stick Lite: the most affordable version of Amazon’s streaming devices, with a USB connector. The Fire TV Stick Lite includes remote control, voice commands with Alexa and access to platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV, among others. With a 43% discount and a final price of R$ 199.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is discounted for Amazon Prime Day (Credit: Playback/Amazon)

Roku Express: The most affordable version of Roku branded devices. Compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Hey Google, this Roku device provides access to platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, MUBI and more. It has an 18% discount for Amazon Prime Day and a final price of R$179.

PHILIPS Android TV Ambilight 55″ 4K: Now, if you want to invest a little more in your home theater experience, a Smart TV is worth it. With 17% off and a final price of R$2,750, it’s a good investment if you’re looking for a good experience to watch movies in your living room.

