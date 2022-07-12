China confines more than 300,000 inhabitants for a case of Covid-19 | World

Hundreds of thousands of people went into confinement in a small city in China on Tuesday (12) after the detection of a case of Covid-19, in yet another demonstration that Beijing is proceeding with a zero-tolerance strategy for contagions.
China is the only major economy in the world that maintains the “zero Covid” strategy, which includes confinement, large-scale testing and restriction of travel with new cases, despite population fatigue and costs to the economy.
Authorities in several regions have adopted restrictions in an attempt to contain new outbreaks of the highly contagious omicron variant.
A delivery man looks over a fence set up to isolate a residential area in Shanghai that was cordoned off earlier this year by Covid-19 control fences. — Photo: Aly Song/Reuters
After detecting just one infection, Wugang, which is a major steel production point in Henan province, announced on Monday that it will implement three days of “tight control”.
According to the orders, the city’s 320,000 residents are prohibited from leaving their homes until noon on Thursday, but authorities guarantee that everyone will receive basic products. Residents cannot use their cars and to circulate on a “closed circuit” they must apply for a permit.
One of China’s largest steelmakers, Wuyang Iron & Steel Co., which exports to the United States, Japan and other major Western economies, is based in this city, Bloomberg reported.
China reported 347 new Covid cases on Tuesdaymore than 80% of them asymptomatic, according to the National Health Commission.
Persistent outbreaks of the disease and inflexible responses from the authorities have dampened any expectations that China will change the draconian strategy, which since the beginning of the year has led to tens of millions of people being confined, in some cases for weeks.
- China shares biggest drop in 7 weeks on Covid cases
- How is Shanghai after the end of a 65-day lockdown