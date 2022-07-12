Coca-Cola’s revolutionary coffee machine

Coca-Cola is always looking for a way to renew itself ahead of the market. This time the company is investing in a new coffee machine that intends to compete with the main companies in the field. The differential of this new machine is that in addition to having the name of one of the biggest brands on the market, it will be able to produce hot and cold drinks with a special flavor that only the brand has.

To learn more details about this innovation in the soft drink industry, follow the text!

Innovation in the coffee industry

One of the largest companies in the soft drink industry, with a secret and ancient recipe, coca is seeking to innovate in the beverage industry. The success of coca with coffee seems to have aroused the company’s interest to invest in coffee machines.

The issue of the company, however, is in the differential in relation to other companies as a way of standing out in front of those that present themselves in the market. Thus, the novelty presented will be the possibility of providing hot and cold drinks in a practical way.

According to the website they will be the first in the world to be developed in this profile and promise to compete with the main companies in the coffee industry, such as Starbucks. What remains is to wait to hear about the new venture.

The machine technology

Coke’s machine technology comes from an investment made by the company in 2019, a coffee chain in the UK, the well-known Costa Café. Since then, the company has expanded throughout Europe.

So, noting the success, the company is considering expanding to the entire United States later this year. But for that, the company will focus its sales on the machine known as “Costa Smart Cafés”.

They will brew coffees in just one touch, without the need for an assistant. It will serve 500 types of drinks, including iced coffees, hot coffees and regular fruit liqueurs. It is not known the date of when they will officially be in the United States, but the places that will be available are: hospitals, grocery stores and convenience stores.