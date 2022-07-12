Company launches door with facial recognition for cats and dogs

A smart pet door promises to recognize the pets in the house — and only them — to let them in and out automatically. Petvation uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify the face of specific cats and dogs, ensuring more security and preventing intrusions.

See a working prototype:

Common in the United States, most pet (especially cat) doors are basically a hole in a common door. A plastic flap, with back and forth movement, covers the opening, allowing the pets to enter and exit.

If the exit is to an open yard or to the street, other animals in the neighborhood may end up entering when they discover the mechanism. A chance for chaos, disease proliferation and even the invasion of wild animals such as skunks and snakes.

Petvation uses facial recognition technology (like that used to unlock a smartphone screen) and machine learning. It only slides up when it “sees” a familiar pet approaching, and closes as soon as it leaves or enters.

As with most smart home devices, it is controlled by an app. You can access the camera, choose the times when the animals can pass and even configure, for example, so that your cat can go out, but your dog can’t — or vice versa. Look:

It also warns you of nearby movement, if unwanted creatures try to enter, and even if your pet has brought unwanted companions, such as a mouse. An infrared camera on each side, with a wide angle (120º) and night vision, is responsible for finding the snouts.

The silent motor is equipped with a locking mechanism and an anti-crush sensor, so that it does not accidentally close itself into paws or tails. The frame is made with heavy-duty aluminum alloy.

Petvation: sensor not to catch animals’ tails or paws Image: Petvation

Petvation was in a Kickstarter campaign, which has just been completed with great success: the goal set by the company (US$ 10 thousand) was multiplied by the 581 supporters, reaching US$ 90,782 (about R$ 486 thousand). So, commercial production will start soon.

It is always worth remembering that, according to the concept of responsible ownership, it is not recommended to let your pet out on the street alone.

*With information from Futurism