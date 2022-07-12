Compound in cosmetics linked to premature birth, study shows

posted on 07/12/2022 06:00



(credit: AFP / Martin BUREAU)

Phthalates are a kind of wildcard product in industries. They manage to turn rigid plastics into malleable ones — common in children’s toys —, ensure the nail polish color stays in place and give that creamy look to conditioners and shampoos, among other uses. The impacts of these compounds on human health, however, have aroused scientific investigations, with worrying results. One of them has just been released by the National Institutes of Health, in the United States, and shows that pregnant women exposed to phthalates have an increased risk of having a premature birth, giving birth three or more weeks before the recommended date.

According to the authors, this is the largest study on the subject to date. For this, the group analyzed data from 6,045 pregnant women, with an average of 26 years, who gave birth between 1983 and 2018. Of the group, 539 women – equivalent to 9% of the sample – had a premature birth, before giving birth. complete the 37th week of pregnancy. Phthalate metabolites were found in more than 96% of urine samples collected from these pregnant women.

Exposure to four of the 11 phthalates found in the volunteers was associated with a 14% to 16% greater likelihood of having a baby before the recommended time. According to the authors of the study, published in the journal Jama Pediatrics, the most consistent findings were for exposure to a phthalate that is commonly used in personal care products such as nail polish and cosmetics, called mono-N-butyl-phthalate.

In the article, the authors assess that the results of the work suggest that exposure to phthalate during pregnancy may be a preventable risk factor for preterm birth. In a note Kelly Ferguson, senior author of the study, emphasizes the importance of detecting these vulnerabilities. “Having a premature birth can be dangerous for both the baby and the mother. Therefore, it is important to identify risk factors that can be avoided.”

damage reduction

The researchers also used statistical models to simulate interventions that could mitigate the impacts of phthalates on pregnancy. They found that reducing mixed phthalate metabolite levels by 50% could prevent preterm births by an average of 12%.

Scientists indicate some measures that can help in this drop in exposure. Choosing phthalate-free personal care products, voluntary actions by companies to reduce the use of these products, and changes in standards and regulations are among them.

The group also suggests that pregnant women choose to eat fresh and homemade foods, thus avoiding processed foods that come in plastic containers or packaging. It is also worth being careful with products with fragrance, as phthalates work as aroma and smell fixers, including in perfumes, the authors indicate.

“It is difficult for people to completely eliminate exposure to these chemicals in everyday life, but our results show that even small reductions in a large population can have positive impacts on both mothers and children,” said Barrett Welch, first author of the study. .

The team continues to investigate the link between preterm births and exposure to phthalates. They are now carrying out additional studies to better understand the mechanisms that may be linked to this association and to determine whether there are effective ways for mothers to mitigate this vulnerability.

Olive oil can improve breast milk

Consumption of extra virgin olive oil during pregnancy increases the level of antioxidants in breast milk, which can also cross the placental barrier and reach the developing fetus, shows a Spanish study published in the latest issue of the journal Food Chemistry. For now, the group has found this effect in experiments with mice, but the expectation is that this will be repeated in humans.

“To date, several studies have described that the composition of breast milk can be affected by biological and environmental factors to which the mother is exposed, such as diet,” the study authors argue. “Therefore, nutritional interventions during pregnancy and breastfeeding can have an impact on the quality of breast milk and, consequently, on the health of the infant.”

The team identified the increase in the amount of antioxidants after an analysis that qualitatively and quantitatively evaluated the levels of phenolic compounds and their derivatives in biological samples from the pregnant female and offspring after six weeks of daily olive oil intake.

The results show that phenolic compounds from the diet rich in extra virgin olive oil reach the mothers’ systemic circulation. Interestingly, some of these antioxidants were in higher concentrations in the offspring’s plasma than in the mother’s.

“Our work sheds light on the importance of a woman’s diet during pregnancy and lactation and provides the basis for future studies on the impact of phenolic compounds on the health of the mother and baby”, emphasizes the group, led by Maria J. Rodríguez-Lagunas and Anna Vallverdú-Queralt, from the University of Barcelona.