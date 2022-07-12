Construction starts with Lorena: goalkeeper becomes decisive piece in Brazil’s style of play | Brazilian Team

The works of the Brazilian team have a frequent feature. In tactical and also collective training, in Armenia, Colombia, the orientation is that the construction of the play starts with goalkeeper Lorena and always with the ball on the ground. The objective is to use possession and go out at speed and looking for the compression that the coach so much asks for. This game system will be tested again against Uruguay this Tuesday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), for the second round of the women’s Copa América – SporTV broadcasts the game, the ge follows in real time .

– We’ve been preparing for a long time. It’s our style of play, putting the ball on the ground, having possession, being able to turn the game around so that we can use our speed and reach the opponent’s field with the largest number of athletes and with the ball on the ground – says Lorena.

The application of style has an essential point: communication. With it, it is possible to put the speed of the plays into practice and minimize possible errors until the attack arrives. The goalkeeper of Brazil points out that against Uruguay this will be essential.

– That’s why we keep in constant communication at all times. We know that if we are communicating, we minimize the chance of making mistakes by almost 100%. We’re always talking back there to be connected because it’s a ball that can come and define the game. We always try to be well concentrated to be able to do a good defensive work – said Lorena.

The format in which the Selection plays allows the team to also have greater control over the actions. Lorena says that’s what the team should do in every match in order to maintain the country’s hegemony in the Copa América.

– We know it will be great games. We played a great game against Argentina. That’s what we hope to do in every game, rule the games, impose our rhythm, always seek victory and continue to maintain our hegemony within the competition – declared Lorena.