Copa do Brasil begins to define classifieds on Wednesdays this Tuesday; see scenarios and awards | Brazil’s Cup

After a two-week break, the Copa do Brasil will once again attract the attention of fans from this Tuesday, when the return matches of the round of 16 of the competition begin. Which has been called by many as “the greatest in history”.

All because of the numerous classics and the presence of 14 Serie A clubs. The two exceptions are the traditional Cruzeiro and Bahia, which are in the G-4 of Serie B.

Check out the clubs’ campaign in the Copa do Brasil

And the first leg proved the weight of the clashes. That’s because, in the eight duels, only two clubs managed to open an advantage of more than two goals. It is worth remembering that since 2018, goals scored away from home are not used as tiebreakers.

Check out the match scenario:

Athletico-PR x Bahia (way: Bahia 1×2 Athletico-PR)

Athletico beat Bahia in the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

Confrontation that opens the round of 16 return games this Tuesday, at 8:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada. After opening an advantage in Salvador, Athletico only need a draw to advance. However, recent history shows that it is good for Hurricane to enter the field connected.

That’s because, in the quarterfinals of the 2018 South American Championship, Bahia managed to return, in Curitiba, the score suffered in the first home game (in this case, 1-0), with Rubro-Negro only advancing on penalties (it would end as champion). In elimination games, Hurricane also won the Copa do Brasil in 1992 and 2011.

Triumph by two goals gives the spot to Tricolor and by one it takes the decision again to penalties.

Cruzeiro x Fluminense (one way: Fluminense 2 x 1 Cruzeiro)

Fluminense beats Cruzeiro for the Brazil Cup in Luiz Henrique’s last time at Maracanã

Another open duel. After the victory by a minimal margin at Maracanã, Fluminense only need a draw at Mineirão, at 21h, to go ahead. The match will be the first after the official retirement of the forward Fred . Raposa, who leads Serie B, needs to win by two goals to qualify or by one to take the dispute to penalties.

And for that, Cruzeiro bets on its strength as home team. In this condition, there are already 14 unbeaten games, with victories in the last 11 games, eight of them in Serie B where they maintain 100%.

Tricolor, in turn, is also having a good time, with the team without losing for six matches, with five wins in a row (all in Rio de Janeiro).

Goiás x Atlético-GO (outside: Atlético-GO 0x0 Goiás)

Atlético-GO and Goiás draw 0-0 in the Copa do Brasil

The “super Wednesday” of the Copa do Brasil begins with the historic classic between Goiás and Atlético-GO, at 7 pm, at Serrinha stadium. That gets even more tension after the goalless draw in the first game, which leaves the definition completely open.

The curious thing is that both Goiás and Atlético-GO qualified for the round of 16 on penalties. Esmeraldino after an insane dispute against Bragantino, which ended in 9-8, with goalkeeper Tadeu defending five kicks. Dragon beat Cuiabá, away from home, by 5 to 3, after a 0 to 0 in normal time

Forecast of strong emotions in the capital of Goiás.

Ceará vs Fortaleza (one way: Fortaleza 2×0 Ceará)

Pikachu decides, and Fortaleza wins Ceará

Ceará and Fortaleza resume writing at 8pm, at Castelão, another historical chapter of the King’s Classic. The second worth classification in the Copa do Brasil. And after eliminating the rival in the third stage of the competition last year, Fortaleza took an important step by opening a two-goal lead in the first leg.

With that, the team of coach Vojvoda, which comes from elimination in the round of 16 of the Libertadores and bitter the lantern in the Brazilian Championship, can lose even by one goal to qualify for the quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

On the other hand, Vozão, who reached the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana, need to beat their rivals by three goals or more to advance. Score he got in Serie A last year, when he thrashed 4-0, in the 33rd round. Alvinegro triumph by two goals leads to penalties.

Flamengo vs Atletico-MG (1way: Atletico-MG 2×1 Flamengo)

Atlético-MG vs Flamengo – Best Moments

A historic rivalry duel involving two of the most successful clubs in Brazilian football in recent years. In the confrontation that could very well be the decision of the competition, Galo has the benefit of a draw on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the victory by a minimum margin at Mineirão, in a great performance by Hulk.

On the Rio side, Lázaro’s goal, 35 minutes into the second half, reducing the disadvantage, pardon the pun, was a kind of “resurrection” for Flamengo, which now needs a victory by two or more goals to advance, or by one to take to penalties.

Hope that is reinforced by the recent retrospect of the classic between the two teams in Rio de Janeiro. In the last 12 games, Flamengo won nine (five of them by difference of two or more goals), against only one draw and two triumphs by Galo.

Santos vs Corinthians (outside: Corinthians 4×0 Santos)

Best moments: Corinthians 4 x 0 Santos for the Copa do Brasil

The match with the biggest goal difference in the first leg. After beating Santos 4-0, at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians took a huge step towards the quarterfinals of the competition. That’s because, now, Timão can lose by up to three goals behind, on Wednesday, at 21:30, in Vila Belmiro, which is still alive.

As for Peixe, the almost impossible mission remained to return the rout by four goals to take the decision to penalties or for more goals and qualify in normal time. Which, at this point, would be historic.

The last time Santos managed something similar against Corinthians was in the fourth round of the 2014 Campeonato Paulista, when they thrashed 5-1, also playing at Vila Belmiro.

Palmeiras vs São Paulo (one way: São Paulo 1×0 Palmeiras)

Best moments: São Paulo 1 x 0 Palmeiras, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil 2022

On Thursday, Palmeiras and São Paulo will face each other again at 8 pm, at Allianz Parque, in a decisive King-Chock. After winning by the minimum score, in Morumbi, Tricolor takes the advantage of playing for a draw. Which is important, but far from a safe margin. Even because, the memories of the final of the last Paulista Championship are still fresh in the memory. Of the two teams.

At the time, São Paulo went to the second game against the rival, away from home, with an even greater advantage after winning the first leg 3-1. However, with a much superior performance, Palmeiras took the title by winning with ease by 4-0.

In the meantime, São Paulo still suffered another painful defeat for their rival in the Brazilian Championship, when they won 1-0 until the 45th minute of the second half and gave up the turn.

Botafogo x América (way: América-MG 3×0 Botafogo)

América-MG vs Botafogo – Best Moments

The other team to get a good advantage in the return game was América-MG. With the victory at Independência, Coelho could even lose by two goals to Botafogo, on Thursday, at 9 pm, at Nilton Santos, which qualifies for the quarterfinals.

As for Alvinegro, it remains to return the disadvantage to force the penalty shootout, or score to continue dreaming of their first title in the Copa do Brasil. At the very least, history plays in the Lone Star’s favor.

That’s because, as home team, Botafogo was never defeated by América-MG in official competitions. In seven meetings, there were two draws and five wins. However, none of them by a difference of three goals. On two occasions, the whites won by two (3-1 and 4-2, both for the Brazilian Championship).

The clubs that qualify for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil will receive a prize pool of R$3.9 million.

Disputing the competition from the first stage, Cruzeiro, Ceará, Santos and São Paulo are the clubs that have earned the most in awards so far, with an accumulated total of R$ 7.67 million, each. Soon after, Atlético-GO and Goiás appear, with R$ 7.18 million.