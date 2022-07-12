Corinthians enters the dispute with European club and makes official proposal of R$ 37 million for gringo midfielder

With the transfer window about to open, Corinthians continues to move behind the scenes in search of new reinforcements, in order to strengthen the squad and stay in the fight for the competitions that it disputes this season.

For this window, the club made official the arrival of forward Yuri Alberto, who had been standing out with the colors of Zenit. The striker, however, may not be the only big name to reinforce Timão in the coming days.

Corinthians makes a proposal for Fausto Vera

That’s because the club is also looking for a midfielder and, after some speculation about the Chilean Pulgar, the ball of the moment is the Argentine Fausto Vera, who has been standing out with the colors of Argentinos Juniors.

As published by César Luis Merlo, Corinthians made a proposal of 6 million euros for the player – around 37 million reais at the current exchange rate. Timão still faces competition from Genk, from Belgium.

Fausto Vera is 22 years old and has played 25 games this season, with three goals and three assists. He who was revealed by Argentinos himself, having debuted professionally in 2019, playing 6 matches.